Flash News: OKX Delists 16 Spot Trading Pairs, Supports Redemption for ETH2.0 Staking

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of April 17, 2023.



OKX Delists 16 Spot Trading Pairs

OKX today announced that it will delist 16 spot trading pairs as of April 21, 2023 between 8am and 8:30am UTC. Users are advised to cancel orders pertaining to these pairs before the delisting. If their order is not canceled in time, it will automatically be canceled by the system.

The delisted spot trading pairs are ALPHA/BTC; ANC/USDC; BADGER/BTC; BCD/BTC; CELO/BTC; CQT/BTC; ELF/BTC; FLOW/ETH; HNT/USDC; ICX/BTC; IGU/USDC; IOTA/BTC; KCAL/USDC; RSR/BTC; SC/BTC; SKEB/USDC

OKX will continue to monitor all listed projects and implement the delisting/hiding mechanism as necessary. For any inquiries regarding this delisting update, please feel free to contact us in the official OKX Telegram group or via the Support Center .

OKX Supports Redemption for ETH2.0 Staking

OKX today announced that it is supporting redemption for ETH2.0 staking as of April 17, 2023. To redeem their BETH holdings for ETH at a 1:1 ratio, OKX users may visit the OKX ETH2.0 staking page .

The redemption feature is available to all OKX users. Requests will be sent to the Ethereum network and queued for redemption according to on-chain rules and the request's time. All on a first-come, first-served basis.

All the redemption rules can be consulted in the Support Center

