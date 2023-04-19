Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market Report 2023: A $13.414 Billion Market by 2032 - Focus on Fiber Optic Point Sensors and Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Systems

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Optic Sensors Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2022-2032 quantitative market report reviews and forecasts data for the global Fiber Optic Sensors markets, Fiber Optic Point (Local) Sensor: Complete Unit and Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (Continuous and Quasi): System Channel Line

Fiber Optic Point Sensor - Global Market Forecast

During the 2022-2032 timeline, the analyst is forecasting that the consumption (use) value will increase from $1.297 billion to $2.045 billion. (Each Point sensor is counted as one complete component unit, which may also include interconnect devices and immediate enclosure or casing).

Compared with other types of sensors, fiber-optic sensors exhibit a number of advantages:

They consist of electrically insulating materials (no electric cables are required), which makes possible their use in high-voltage environments.

They can be safely used in explosive environments, because there is no risk of electrical sparks, even in the case of defects.

They are immune to electromagnetic interference (EMI), even to nearby lightning strikes, and do not themselves electrically disturb other devices.

Their materials can be chemically passive; therefore, do not contaminate their surroundings and are not subject to corrosion.

They have a very wide operating temperature range (much wider than is possible for many electronic devices).

They have multiplexing capabilities: multiple sensors in a single fiber line can be interrogated with a single optical source.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor System - Global Market Forecast

According to the study, during the 10-year timeline, the worldwide consumption value of the combined use of Continuous- and Quasi-continuous Distributed fiber optics sensor system channel lines is forecasted to increase from $5.109 billion in 2022 to $11.369 billion in 2032. Market forecast data in this study report refers to consumption (use) for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor System Links (Lines)

In this study, the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor function in systems is counted by individual channel link (or line), which include several components (optoelectronic transmitter/receiver, connectors, optical fiber, cable (fiber jacket), other passive components, and immediate enclosures; the quasi-continuous system also includes the FBG sensor elements, which are embedded into the sensing fiber (software is not included).

Types of Distributed Fiber Optic System Channel Lines:

Continuous Distributed sensing (optical fiber line used in a system) provides continuous, real-time measurements along the entire length of a fiber optic cable; continuous distributed sensing does not rely upon manufactured sensors but utilizes the optical fiber.

Quasi-Continuous Distributed sensing (optical fiber line used in a system) utilizes Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBGs), which have been employed as sensing elements where dense (closely-spaced) sensing points are required, and the FBGs are multiplexed with various methods.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Systems typically have several channel links (fiber lines).

The values shown in this study report are obtained by multiplying an (one) individual completed channel, which includes one fiber optic line (or link) and associated components for that one line (optoelectronic transmitter/receiver, connectors, optical fiber, cable (fiber jacket), other passive components, and immediate enclosures; and with Grading-Based systems, sensing elements (FBGs) are included in the list of components for each individual channel.

Therefore, the quantities (volume) and average selling prices are represented for the one system channel link (also known as a line or string). Not all systems are filled to channel capacity; therefore, customers add more channel lines or replace old lines with new lines as required over months or over years ("grow as you go").

Competition

Also included in this report is an extensive list of 200-fiber optic sensor manufacturers and related companies, along with a matrix table classifying the types of sensors technologies. Market share estimates (2021) for the selected leading competitors are also provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary - Overview

2. Point Fiber Optic Sensor Measurand and Application Market Forecast

2.1 Overview

2.2 Point Fiber Optics Sensors Market Forecast: Strain

2.3 Point Fiber Optics Sensors Market Forecast: Temperature

2.4 Point Fiber Optics Sensors Market Forecast: Pressure

2.5 Point Fiber Optics Sensors Market Forecast: Chemical, Gas and Liquid

2.6 Point Fiber Optics Sensors Market Forecast: Vibration, Acoustic and Seismic

2.7 Point Fiber Optics Sensors Market Forecast: Displacement, Acceleration and Proximity

2.8 Point Fiber Optics Sensors Market Forecast: Electric and Magnetic Field

2.9 Point Fiber Optics Sensors Market Forecast: Rotation (includes FOGs)

3. Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor System Channel Lines Market Forecast

3.1 Overview

3.2 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Channel Lines: Manufacturing/Factory Market Forecast

3.3 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Channel Lines: Civil Engineering/Construction Forecast

3.4 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Channel Lines: Military/Aerospace/Security Forecast

3.5 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Channel Lines: Petrochemical/Energy/Utilities Forecast

3.6 Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Channel Lines: Biomedical/Science Forecast

4. Fiber Optic Sensor Technology

4.1 Overview

4.2 Interferometric Fiber Optic Sensors

4.3 Intensity Fiber Optic Sensors

4.4 Polarization Fiber Optic Sensors

4.5 Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Fiber Optic Sensors

4.6 Raman Scattering Fiber Optic Sensors

4.7 Fluorescence Fiber Optic Sensors

4.8 Brillouin Scattering Fiber Optic Sensors

4.9 Doppler Anemometry

4.10 Spectroscopy

4.11 Waveguides Fiber Optic Sensors

4.12 Optrode

5. Competitive Market Share Estimates (Year 2022) and List of Selected Vendors

5.1 Overview

5.2 List of Fiber Optic Sensor and Related Companies; with Internet address

5.3 List and Mechanical Quantities Matrix of FO Sensor & Related Companies (216 Total)

6. Research Methodology

7. Market Forecast and Analysis Database Introduction/Explanation of Excel File

