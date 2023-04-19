New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5G IoT Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030536/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global 5G IoT Market to Reach $814.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 5G IoT estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$814.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 67.1% over the period 2022-2030. 5G NR Standalone Architecture, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 69% CAGR and reach US$607.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture segment is readjusted to a revised 62.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 62.1% CAGR



The 5G IoT market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$114 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 62.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 58.2% and 53.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 39.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- AT&T

- Bell Canada

- BT Group

- Ericsson

- Etisalat

- Huawei

- Nokia

- Rogers

- Singtel

- Sprint

- Telefónica

- Telstra

- Telus

- Verizon

- Vodafone





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

5G IoT - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G NR

Standalone Architecture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for 5G NR Standalone

Architecture by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G NR

Non-Standalone Architecture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for 5G NR Non-Standalone

Architecture by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Short

Range by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Short Range by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide

Range by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Wide Range by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 11: World 5G IoT Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

5G IoT Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G IoT

by Radio Technology - 5G NR Standalone Architecture and 5G NR

Non-Standalone Architecture - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Radio Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 5G NR Standalone

Architecture and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G IoT

by Range - Short Range and Wide Range - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 15: USA 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Range and Wide

Range for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Radio Technology - 5G NR Standalone Architecture and 5G

NR Non-Standalone Architecture - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Radio

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 5G NR

Standalone Architecture and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Range - Short Range and Wide Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: Canada 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Range and Wide

Range for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

5G IoT Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Radio Technology - 5G NR Standalone Architecture and 5G

NR Non-Standalone Architecture - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Radio

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 5G NR

Standalone Architecture and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Range - Short Range and Wide Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Range and Wide

Range for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

5G IoT Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 24: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Radio Technology - 5G NR Standalone Architecture and 5G

NR Non-Standalone Architecture - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Radio

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 5G NR

Standalone Architecture and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Range - Short Range and Wide Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: China 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Range and Wide

Range for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

5G IoT Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest

of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2023 &

2030



Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Radio Technology - 5G NR Standalone Architecture and 5G

NR Non-Standalone Architecture - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Radio

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 5G NR

Standalone Architecture and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Range - Short Range and Wide Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Range and Wide

Range for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

5G IoT Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 34: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Radio Technology - 5G NR Standalone Architecture and 5G

NR Non-Standalone Architecture - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: France 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Radio

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 5G NR

Standalone Architecture and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Range - Short Range and Wide Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: France 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Range and Wide

Range for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

5G IoT Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Radio Technology - 5G NR Standalone Architecture and 5G

NR Non-Standalone Architecture - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Radio

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 5G NR

Standalone Architecture and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Range - Short Range and Wide Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Germany 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Range and Wide

Range for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 42: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Radio Technology - 5G NR Standalone Architecture and 5G

NR Non-Standalone Architecture - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Italy 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Radio

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 5G NR

Standalone Architecture and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

IoT by Range - Short Range and Wide Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Italy 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Range and Wide

Range for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

5G IoT Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 46: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G IoT

by Radio Technology - 5G NR Standalone Architecture and 5G NR

Non-Standalone Architecture - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: UK 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Radio Technology -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 5G NR Standalone

Architecture and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G IoT

by Range - Short Range and Wide Range - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 49: UK 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Range and Wide

Range for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 5G IoT by Radio Technology - 5G NR Standalone Architecture

and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Radio

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 5G NR

Standalone Architecture and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 5G IoT by Range - Short Range and Wide Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Range and Wide

Range for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

5G IoT Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 5G IoT by Radio Technology - 5G NR Standalone Architecture

and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 55: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Radio

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 5G NR

Standalone Architecture and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 5G IoT by Range - Short Range and Wide Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Range and Wide

Range for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 5G IoT by Radio Technology - 5G NR Standalone Architecture

and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 59: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Radio

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 5G NR

Standalone Architecture and 5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 5G IoT by Range - Short Range and Wide Range - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for 5G IoT by Range -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Short Range and Wide

Range for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

