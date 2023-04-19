The Future of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in FMCG & Retail Markets Analysis Report 2023 with Case Examples from Major Players like Amazon, Walmart, and Coca-Cola

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Future of FMCG & Retail: How AI is Reshaping the Industry and Creating New Business Models (2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of AI on the retail industry, its potential growth prospects, and the investment opportunities available to stakeholders. It highlights the various applications of AI in retail, and how it is transforming the industry.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing the retail industry with our comprehensive report. From chatbots to inventory management and personalization to fraud detection, this report covers it all. Get insights into the latest developments in AI and case examples from major players like Amazon, Walmart, and Coca-Cola. This original research and expert insight will help you understand the challenges and potential of AI in retail.

Find out what human skills are required to navigate this revolution and stay ahead of the curve. Whether you're a retailer, FMCG manufacturer, a marketer, or just interested in the future of retail, this report is a mustread.

Features & Benefits

In-depth coverage of AI applications in the retail industry, with case examples from major players like Amazon, Walmart, and Coca-Cola

Insights into the latest developments in AI, including OpenAI's GPT-4 and Google's Bard chatbot

Discussion of the challenges and potential of AI in retail, with a focus on issues like fraud detection and personalization

Analysis of the human skills required for the AI revolution, including prompt engineering and data analysis

This report highlights the numerous benefits of AI in retail and provides valuable recommendations for retailers looking to adopt AI-based solutions.

Key Questions Answered

How is AI changing the retail industry?

What are the benefits of adopting AI in retail operations, what are the disadvantages?

How can AI improve customer experiences and loyalty?

How do AI-powered solutions for inventory management, pricing optimization, and supply chain operations work in practice?

How can AI help retailers improve efficiency and reduce costs?

How does Amazon use AI, how is it affected by it?

How does Instacart use Chat GPT, what is Carrefour's approach?

How do the FMCG giants get a foothold in the new game in town? What is Unilever's unique approach?

What will happen to Google search and its ads business? What will happen to SEO as we know it today?

Will there be job losses or massive productivity gains or is the AI topic too hyped up to be able to deliver on its promise?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Shortest Introduction

What is a Generative Pretrained Transformer?

What is an LLM?

Latest Developments

OpenAI New Model Gpt-4 is More Creative

Tackling But Not Fixing Hallucinations

The Improvements of Gpt 4 Vs ChatGPT

Openai is Now a Fully Closed Company

Google's Bard Chatbot Launches in Us and UK

Google's Bard and Deepmind to Collaborate

How to Use Generative AI in a Retail Context

Chatbots - Customer Service, Search, Checkout

Market Research, Inventory Management, Fulfillment

Setting Prices - Dynamic Alignment

Personalisation, Marketing Content Creation

Fraud Detection

Case Examples: Retail and AGI

Amazon: the Most Important Player in the AI Eco-System (AWS)

AWS Partners With Hugging Face

AGI to Drive a Boom in Cloud Services

Integrate AGI With Amazon

Alexa and ChatGPT?

How 3Ps Use ChatGPT on Amazon, E-Books

ChatGPT on Amazon

Walmart Ai: Text to Shop, GPT-3

Shopify Magic, Based on ChatGPT

Carrefour: ChatGPT Creating Videos

Instacart and ChatGPT, Recipe Builder

Instacart and ChatGPT, Shopping Lists

ChatGPT and FMCG

Inventory Optimization and Supply Chain Management

Route Optimization, Quality Control

New Product Development

Case Examples: FMCG and AGI

Coca-Cola and ChatGPT

Unilever ChatGPT - How to Scale Up the UX

Unilever ChatGPT: Mass Personalisation

Nestle and AI

Gm & Microsoft Develop a ChatGPT Virtual Assistant for Cars

Advertising and Marketing

Bing AI Ads in Early Pitch to Advertisers

Wpp and Its Chat Gpt Clone

Meta and AI

Meta and AI - A/B Testing to Infinity

What Will Happen to Search?

Will AI Replace Google/Search?

And What is Google's Reply?

The Costs of AI Queries Versus Standard Google Costs

Potential Reputational Damage

Microsoft Limits Bing Chat to Five Replies

When It All Goes Wrong.

AI Challenges - Job Losses?

Data Quality, Technical Expertise, Cost

Organisational Challenges, Ethics and Shopper Acceptance

Hallucinations & Other Issues

Experimentation Phase

A Day in Court

Unintended Consequences

What Human Skills Are Required for the AI Revolution?

How to Become a Prompt Engineer

Outlook

Companies Mentioned

OpenAI

Amazon

Meta

Walmart

Unilever

Coca-Cola

Carrefour

Alphabet

WPP

Instacart

Nestle

Shopify

GM

Microsoft

IKEA

Nike

Hugging Face

Shein

