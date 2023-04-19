New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5G Infrastructure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030535/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global 5G Infrastructure Market to Reach $231.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 5G Infrastructure estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$231.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 42.7% over the period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 44.3% CAGR and reach US$138.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 40.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.3% CAGR
The 5G Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 39.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 37.4% and 34.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Airspan Networks
- Alpha Networks
- American Tower
- AT&T
- China Mobile
- Cisco
- Comba Telecom Systems
- Commscope
- Ericsson
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei
- Korea Telecom
- Mavenir
- NEC
- Nokia Networks
- Samsung
- Siklu Communication
- SK Telecom
- T-Mobile
- Verizon Communications
- VMware
- ZTE
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
5G Infrastructure - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart
City by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart City by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Public Safety & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Public Safety & Defense
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise / Corporate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Enterprise / Corporate
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Standalone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Non-Standalone by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Standalone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Standalone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sub-6 GHz by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Sub-6 GHz by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
mmWave by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World 8-Year Perspective for mmWave by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
5G Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Application - Transportation & Logistics,
Smart City, Public Safety & Defense, Other Applications,
Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation & Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety &
Defense, Other Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Component - Hardware and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Network Architecture - Non-Standalone and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Network Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Standalone and Standalone for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Spectrum - Sub-6 GHz and mmWave - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sub-6 GHz
and mmWave for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Application - Transportation & Logistics,
Smart City, Public Safety & Defense, Other Applications,
Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation & Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety &
Defense, Other Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Component - Hardware and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Network Architecture - Non-Standalone and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Network Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Standalone and Standalone for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Spectrum - Sub-6 GHz and mmWave - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sub-6 GHz
and mmWave for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
5G Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Application - Transportation & Logistics,
Smart City, Public Safety & Defense, Other Applications,
Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation & Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety &
Defense, Other Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Component - Hardware and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Network Architecture - Non-Standalone and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Network Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Standalone and Standalone for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Spectrum - Sub-6 GHz and mmWave - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sub-6 GHz
and mmWave for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
5G Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Application - Transportation & Logistics,
Smart City, Public Safety & Defense, Other Applications,
Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation & Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety &
Defense, Other Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Component - Hardware and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Network Architecture - Non-Standalone and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: China 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Network Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Standalone and Standalone for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Spectrum - Sub-6 GHz and mmWave - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sub-6 GHz
and mmWave for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
5G Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Application - Transportation & Logistics,
Smart City, Public Safety & Defense, Other Applications,
Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation & Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety &
Defense, Other Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 66: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Component - Hardware and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Network Architecture - Non-Standalone and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Network Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Standalone and Standalone for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Spectrum - Sub-6 GHz and mmWave - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sub-6 GHz
and mmWave for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
5G Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 72: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Application - Transportation & Logistics,
Smart City, Public Safety & Defense, Other Applications,
Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation & Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety &
Defense, Other Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Component - Hardware and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Network Architecture - Non-Standalone and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: France 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Network Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Standalone and Standalone for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Spectrum - Sub-6 GHz and mmWave - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sub-6 GHz
and mmWave for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
5G Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Application - Transportation & Logistics,
Smart City, Public Safety & Defense, Other Applications,
Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation & Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety &
Defense, Other Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Component - Hardware and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Network Architecture - Non-Standalone and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Network Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Standalone and Standalone for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Spectrum - Sub-6 GHz and mmWave - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sub-6 GHz
and mmWave for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Application - Transportation & Logistics,
Smart City, Public Safety & Defense, Other Applications,
Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation & Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety &
Defense, Other Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Component - Hardware and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Network Architecture - Non-Standalone and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Network Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Standalone and Standalone for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Spectrum - Sub-6 GHz and mmWave - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sub-6 GHz
and mmWave for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
5G Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 96: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Application - Transportation & Logistics,
Smart City, Public Safety & Defense, Other Applications,
Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer and Industrial - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Transportation & Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety &
Defense, Other Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Component - Hardware and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware
and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Network Architecture - Non-Standalone and
Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Network Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Standalone and Standalone for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
Infrastructure by Spectrum - Sub-6 GHz and mmWave - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 8-Year Perspective for 5G Infrastructure by
Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sub-6 GHz
and mmWave for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for 5G Infrastructure by Application - Transportation &
Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety & Defense, Other
Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for 5G
Infrastructure by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transportation & Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety &
Defense, Other Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for 5G Infrastructure by Component - Hardware and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for 5G
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for 5G Infrastructure by Network Architecture -
Non-Standalone and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for 5G
Infrastructure by Network Architecture - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Non-Standalone and Standalone for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for 5G Infrastructure by Spectrum - Sub-6 GHz and
mmWave - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for 5G
Infrastructure by Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Sub-6 GHz and mmWave for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
5G Infrastructure Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 5G Infrastructure by Application - Transportation &
Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety & Defense, Other
Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for 5G
Infrastructure by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transportation & Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety &
Defense, Other Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 5G Infrastructure by Component - Hardware and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for 5G
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 5G Infrastructure by Network Architecture - Non-Standalone
and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for 5G
Infrastructure by Network Architecture - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Non-Standalone and Standalone for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 5G Infrastructure by Spectrum - Sub-6 GHz and mmWave -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for 5G
Infrastructure by Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Sub-6 GHz and mmWave for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 120: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 5G Infrastructure by Application - Transportation &
Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety & Defense, Other
Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer and Industrial -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for 5G
Infrastructure by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Transportation & Logistics, Smart City, Public Safety &
Defense, Other Applications, Enterprise / Corporate, Consumer
and Industrial for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 5G Infrastructure by Component - Hardware and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for 5G
Infrastructure by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 124: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 5G Infrastructure by Network Architecture - Non-Standalone
and Standalone - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for 5G
Infrastructure by Network Architecture - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Non-Standalone and Standalone for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 126: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 5G Infrastructure by Spectrum - Sub-6 GHz and mmWave -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for 5G
Infrastructure by Spectrum - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Sub-6 GHz and mmWave for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
