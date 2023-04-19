In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030: Growing Number of Genetic Disorders and Emphasis on Genetic Testing Bodes Well for Growth

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Situ Hybridization (ISH): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for In Situ Hybridization (ISH) estimated at US$908 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH) segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $377.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The In Situ Hybridization (ISH) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$377.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$107.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abnova Corporation
- Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc
- Bio SB
- Biocare Medical, LLC
- BioGenex Laboratories
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Merck KGaA
- Oxford Gene Technologies
- PerkinElmer Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|504
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$908 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1500 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- In Situ Hybridization (ISH) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- Clinical Diagnostics: Challenges and Opportunities Amid the Pandemic
- Research Efforts Underway for Using ISH in COVID-19 Detection
- ISH in Molecular Detection of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2
- Immuno RNA Fluorescence ISH for Visualization of COVID-19 Causing SARS-CoV-2
- French Research Team Develops CoronaFISH
- In Situ Hybridization: A Prelude
- Future Prospects Remain Favorable for Insitu Hybridization
- Chromogenic ISH: Gaining Over FISH
- FISH Technology Continues to Find Favor
- How is FISH Better than Conventional Techniques?
- Probe Types and Application
- Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Emerges as Cytological Tool of Choice for Plethora of Scientific Applications
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives the Demand for In-situ Hybridization
- Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region: 2020
- Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
- Diverse Applications of FISH Technology in Oncology
- Growing Demand for Targeted Therapies in Cancer Treatment Presents Lucrative Opportunities
- Growing Number of Genetic Disorders and Emphasis on Genetic Testing Bodes Well for the Growth of ISH Market
- List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence
- Top Ten Genetic Diseases Worldwide
- Rise in Prenatal Testing Drives Opportunities
- FISH in Detection of Prenatal Genetic Abnormalities
- In Situ Hybridization Advances Present Perfect Tools to Detect Genetic Anomalies
- Uptrend in Companion Diagnostics Market Augurs Well
- World Companion Diagnostics Market (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine
- Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- State-Sponsored Molecular Research Initiatives Bode Well for Market Growth
- Increasing Research on Application of ISH in infectious Disease Diagnostics to Drive Growth
- Infection Rates of Viruses ((per infected person)) Involved in Outbreaks Worldwide: 2020
- Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %) Cause % Share
- Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)
- FISH in Detection of Microbiological Pathogens
- Growth in In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) for Diagnosis of Chronic Diseases Promise Opportunities
- High Demand for IVD Devices Promises Opportunities for FISH Probes: Global IVD Instruments Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2027
- Rising R&D Investments in the Biotech Sector Drives Gains
- Emergence of Automated Diagnostic Kits
- Novel Approach of Highly-Multiplexed FISH for In-Situ Genomics
- Technology Advancements & Improvements Bolster Growth
- Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023
- Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17gelu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment