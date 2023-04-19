WEISMAN WORLDWIDE ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AND DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL WITH HYPERVSN, INTEGRATED 3D HOLOGRAPHIC DISPLAY PLATFORM DEVELOPER

Los Angeles, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYPERVSN, the award-winning British company responsible for developing the disruptive Integrated 3D Holographic Display Platform, has announced a newly formed distribution channel in North America with Hologram Production Company and 3D Visualization experts WEISMAN WORLDWIDE.

The WEISMAN WORLDWIDE team is widely known for distributing and producing the best 3D holographic imaging technologies, displays, and dynamic content to brands, entertainment, hospitality, and governmental agencies from around the globe.

HYPERVSN VP of Sales for North America Simon Bexon revealed that “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with WEISMAN WORLDWIDE, our new holographic solutions distribution partner, a step forward towards realizing our vision of delivering cutting-edge immersive technology to the broader audience.

With this partnership, we are poised to unlock endless possibilities in the way we experience reality, transforming the way we work, learn, and interact with the world around us. From entertainment to education, healthcare to manufacturing, our holographic solutions have the power to revolutionize industries across the board, and we are excited to have found a partner who shares our vision for a more immersive future.”

WEISMAN WORLDWIDE Founder/CEO Cory Weisman stated that “We are proud to partner with another Global Leading Technology that is changing the way we view and create content! HYPERVSN brings a completely unique approach to visualizing 3D Holographic content, is widely scalable in size, customizable, and has an extremely cost to value ratio, making it attractive for many different use cases and varying budgets. They provide our solution specialists with the ability to utilize their stand-alone product line for our customers or include their visuals as a fully integratable asset for a proprietary solution with our other advanced tech partners.”

“We have already integrated HYPERVSN into a large-scale project at a global leading Aerospace and Defense client’s Innovation and Design space, and the impact of combining distinctly different 3D visualizations in this shared space is significant and stunning”.

HYPERVSN proprietary hardware works in conjunction with HYPERVSN Software Suite to provide customers with an integrated 360 high-quality business solution and an immersive experience for viewers. HYPERVSN holographic solutions are perfect for digital signage campaigns, holographic display billboards, digital out-of-home media, activation events, corporate receptions areas and 3D point of sale displays.

Since its official release in 2017, HYPERVSN has been named among the 10 best technologies by Yahoo!, USA Today & Inc Magazine. Backed by Mark Cuban and Richard Branson, it has been used by over 25% of Fortune 500 companies in 90+ countries.

HYPERVSN began discussions with Weisman Worldwide last year, and the partnership began to solidify shortly after meetings at CES 2023 in January. Weisman Worldwide will distribute the products globally, but primarily and in most instances throughout North America.

Some of Weisman Worldwide Strategic Partnerships in their 3D technology division also include EUCLIDEON INTL. (Australia), ARHT MEDIA (Canada) MAGNETIC 3D (US) STUDIO TANGRAM, (Italy) SOLAR OUTDOOR MEDIA (Germany) and ECOCAPSULE (Denmark) in addition to numerous data capture and content management firms to provide the best possible data sets and bespoke 3D-visualizations available.

For More Information on HYPERVSN visit: https://www.hypervsn.com

For more information on Weisman Worldwide visit: https://www.weismanworldwide.com/