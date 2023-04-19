New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Magnesite Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320358/?utm_source=GNW

Major players in the Magnesite market include Calix Inc., Housing Group, Queensland Magnesia Ltd., Magnezit Group, and Grecian Magnesite S.A.



The global magnesite market will grow from $11.7 billion in 2022 to $12.2 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The magnesite market is expected to grow from $15.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.



The Magnesite market includes revenues earned by entities by providing mining services through open-pit operations, soft-rock mining, blast mining, short wall mining, and Coal skimming.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Magnesite refers to the process of mining magnesite ores that are used in pharmaceutical and chemical applications.



Asia-Pacific was the largest market in the Magnesite market in 2021. The regions covered in Magnesite market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of Magnesite are magnesite ore, dead-burned magnesia, fused magnesia, and other types- of magnesite.Magnetite refers to a mineral whose primary component is an iron oxide that contains equal amounts of iron (II) and iron (III).



The various end-users involved are construction, chemical, industrial, and agriculture. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



The growth in the Magnesite market is due to the increasing demand for mining.For instance, in 2022, according to International Trade Administration, a US-based government agency, Mining accounted for almost 10% of the total GDP in 2020, being a major contributor to Australia’s economy.



Further, according to British Geological Survey, a UK-based government agency, the global production of several minerals such as potash and bauxite increased by more than 5 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year.



The use of renewable energy is helping Magnesite companies to reduce energy consumption and control emissions in the mines.As the solar or wind projects are built close to the mine sites, the cost of connecting to the power grid is also reduced.



Site-appropriate renewable energy sources are reliable, consistent, and also economical, which is the major trend in the Magnesite market.



The countries covered in the Magnesite market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The magnesite market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides magnesite market statistics, including magnesite industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a magnesite market share, detailed magnesite market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the magnesite industry.

