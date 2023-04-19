Mining Software Market Size is Likely to Upsurge USD $14.9 billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 8.1%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mining Software Market size is expected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The primary factor driving the growth of the mining software market is the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective mining operations. Governments and mining companies are adopting mining software solutions to improve productivity, enhance safety, and reduce environmental impact.

Report Metrics Details Market size value in 2023 USD 10.1 billion Revenue forecast for 2028 USD 14.9 billion Growth Rate 8.1% CAGR Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments covered Component, Mining type, Application, Deployment type, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Mining Software Market Drivers Rise in demand for advanced data analytics Increased emphasis on environmental sustainability Mining Software Market Opportunities Increased adoption of IoT in mining industry Rise in demand for automation and digitalization in emerging markets Top Key Players Hitachi (Japan), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), IBM(US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Komatsu (Japan), Epiroc AB (Sweden), Sandvik AB (Sweden), RPM Global (Australia), Trimble (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Siemens (Germany), ABB(Switzerland), Cisco (US), Accenture (Ireland), Caterpillar (US)

Mining software solutions help mining companies optimize their design, planning, mineral processing, safety management, and environmental management. These solutions are increasingly leveraging emerging technologies, such as automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain to improve mining operations. The integration of these technologies is expected to revolutionize the mining industry by enabling the development of smart mines.

Artificial Intelligence is expected to play a significant role in the mining software market in the coming years. AI algorithms can analyze large amounts of mining data to identify patterns and provide insights to help mining companies optimize operations and improve safety. For instance, AI-powered autonomous trucks and drilling machines operate 24/7, reducing the need for human intervention and increasing efficiency.

Based on application, production operations expected to hold largest market share during forecast period

Production operations software solutions help mining companies to monitor and control the production process, improve equipment utilization, and reduce downtime. By using these solutions, mining companies can optimize production in both underground and surface mines, leading to increased efficiency and productivity. The software can also help companies identify areas of improvement and make data-driven decisions to optimize their operations, which can ultimately result in cost savings and increased profitability.

Based on deployment type, cloud-based segment expected to grow with highest CAGR during forecast period

This growth can be attributed to several advantages offered by these solutions, such as scalability, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility. Cloud-based solutions enable mining companies to access software applications and data from any location, using any device, at any time. This allows for greater operational agility and responsiveness, as well as reduced costs associated with on-premise solutions. Additionally, cloud-based solutions offer easy integration with other software and systems, making it easier for mining companies to adopt new technologies and innovations.

Based on region, during the forecast period Asia Pacific is anticipated to retain the largest market share

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the mining software market by region due to the increasing demand for minerals and metals in developing sectors such as electric vehicles. These sectors have a rapidly growing demand which requires a significant amount of raw materials. As a result, there is a growing requirement for mining activities, which drives the adoption of mining software solutions to increase productivity and efficiency in operations. Additionally, several governments in the Asia Pacific region have implemented favorable policies and regulations to support the mining industry's growth, further boosting the adoption of mining software solutions.

The major players operating in the Mining Software Market are Hitachi (Japan), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), IBM(US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Komatsu (Japan), Epiroc AB (Sweden), Sandvik AB (Sweden), RPM Global (Australia), Trimble (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Siemens (Germany), ABB(Switzerland), Cisco (US), Accenture (Ireland), Caterpillar (US). These players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and adopting various growth strategies like partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to strengthen their market position in the mining software market.

