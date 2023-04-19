Care Management Solutions Market to Grow at CAGR of 12.92% through 2032 - Personalized Healthcare Interventions, Enhanced Outcomes, Business Challenges & Future Predictions: The Brainy Insights

Newark, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the care management solution market will grow from USD 12.05 billion in 2022 to USD 40.61 billion by 2032. The care management solution market is witnessing technological advancements due to increasing demand in end-user industries such as hospitals, healthcare payers, ambulatory surgical centres, etc. The efficiency of the care management solution has integrated and automated several operations for the healthcare industry.



Key Insight of the Care Management Solution Market



North America region to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the care management solution market during the forecast period. The factors supporting the growth of the North American care management solution market include the initiatives taken by regional agencies to manage the growing incidence of chronic diseases. The end-user enterprises are investing in care management solutions to maintain the quality of their services and adopting highly efficient patient care solutions. Countries like the U.S. and Canada are investing in the technological advancement of care management solutions to lower healthcare costs.



The on-premise segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The delivery mode segment is divided into web-based, on-premise and cloud-based. The on-premise segment will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The on-premise care management solution is in-demand, especially among the larger healthcare providers. The on-premise care management solutions have several applications in the operation of crucial data, complex workflow, and management of high patient load.



The services segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The component segment includes services and software. The services segment further includes managed services and professional services. The software segment further includes standalone software and integrated care software. The services segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Services are essential in managing patients from remote locations. Several initiatives by the regional government are boosting the growth of care management services.



The chronic care management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment includes utilization management, disease management, chronic care management and others. The chronic care management segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Chronic care management can help patients better manage the patients' chronic diseases and enhance collaboration between treating professionals.



The healthcare providers segment was valued at USD 5.24 billion in 2022.



The end-user segment includes healthcare payers, healthcare providers and others. The healthcare providers segment further includes hospitals, clinics and ambulatory care centres. The healthcare providers segment was valued at USD 5.24 billion in 2022. Healthcare providers nowadays depend upon the usage of clinical models. With the help of big data analytics, healthcare institutions can manage the chronic condition of their patients.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing adoption of care management software among healthcare providers



Healthcare institutions are increasingly adopting care management solutions due to a need for more time and resources. Employing care management technologies and advanced software techniques has increased the accuracy of disease management and treatment. Personal genetic data and linked health data are attractive resources for public-funded and for-profit businesses in creating new medications, cures, and diagnostic tests. With the help of care management solutions, many healthcare businesses have collaborated with public and private institutions, including direct-to-consumer drug and diagnostic companies and concerned regional government agencies. Processing and storing data and utilizing algorithms and software to create predictions based on available genomic data are all examples of employing statistical and computational tools to analyze and visualize the disease progression, which can be done with the help of care management software.



Restraint: Data privacy concern



Many healthcare providers store crucial patient data in care management software. Also, there is a high risk of data theft among healthcare providers and payers. The use of on-cloud software has led to the breach of data privacy. Thus, many end-users would prefer to adopt the care management solution for storing patient data.



Opportunity: Technological advancements



Recent advances in machine learning used for healthcare applications have led to the development of care management solutions capable of highly versatile analysis, which are now embraced by healthcare providers within these application areas. Technological advancement has led to the development of remote operability of the software and automation of several functions. The combined usage of care management solutions with new-edge technologies such as data analytics is helping improve the diagnosis and analytical performance of the former. Further technological improvements offer lucrative perspectives for applying care management solutions in research, diagnostics, home care, etc. Recent innovations in care management solutions, such as hardware improvements and rapid software processor advancements, offer various growth opportunities.



Challenge: Limited reimbursement policies in developing regions



The reimbursement policies for care management solutions must be adequately implemented in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. This factor has affected the preference for care management solutions among healthcare institutions. The lack of uniform reimbursement policies has led to low adoption of care management solutions among mid and small-scale healthcare companies. Thus, the demand for such solutions has been affected in developing countries.



Some of the major players operating in the care management solution market are:



• Medecision

• Casenet LLC

• Cognizant

• ZeOmega

• Cerner Corporation

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Athenahealth, Inc.

• Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Health Catalyst

• IBM Corporation

• General Electric

• i2i Systems

• McKesson Corporation

• Pegasystems Inc.

• Ergomed plc



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Delivery Mode:



• Web-based

• On-Premise

• Cloud-based



By Component:



• Services



o Managed Services

o Professional Service



• Software



o Standalone Software

o Integrated Care Software



By Application:



• Utilization Management

• Disease Management

• Chronic Care Management

• Others



By End-user:



• Healthcare Payers

• Healthcare Providers



o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Centres



• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



