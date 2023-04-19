TWAICE Announces Vision Speaker Series to Host Thought Leaders on the Future of Battery Software

MUNICH, Germany, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWAICE, the leading provider of battery analytics software, announces the launch of its TWAICE Vision Speaker Series , a new spinoff initiative from the company’s successful 2022 Vision Summit. This innovative series of free online events will feature renowned experts in the battery industry, offering an engaging platform for attendees to gain valuable insights and in-depth knowledge on the latest breakthroughs in battery software.



The first presentation in the TWAICE Vision Speaker Series will take place on May 4, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:45 am EDT. The virtual event will spotlight specific use cases of software and AI in battery development. Keynote presentations for this session will feature:

Dr. Simon Schwunk, Head of Battery Simulation at Porsche AG , exploring the transformative role of AI in revolutionizing traditional modeling and diagnostic techniques for batteries.

Dr. Billy Wu, Senior Lecturer at Imperial College London, Dyson School of Design Engineering, presenting on the concept of battery digital twins and their impact on data-driven, asset-specific decisions.

Following individual presentations by Dr. Schwunk and Dr. Wu, the session concludes with a panel discussion featuring both speakers as they explore the future of software in battery development.

As a leading force in battery analytics software, TWAICE is committed to keeping pace with industry advancements and sharing knowledge. An offshoot of the TWAICE Vision knowledge exchange platform, the TWAICE Vision Speaker Series is curated to unite the sector's brightest minds, fostering stimulating discussions centered around the most recent innovations in battery technology, with a special emphasis on software applications in electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Join these two experts on May 4, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:45 am EDT (4:00 to 5:45 pm CEST) for the premiere session of this year’s TWAICE Vision Speaker Series.

Registration is free of charge and can be found here: https://www.twaice.com/event/twaice-vision-speaker-series-battery-development.

About TWAICE Vision

TWAICE Vision provides a platform for leading industry experts to discuss ground-breaking battery software developments. By uniting the pioneers of a battery-powered future, TWAICE Vision gives insights into the latest software advancements in various applications, from battery development to electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The TWAICE Vision Speaker Series is a recurring online format and complements the annual TWAICE Vision Summit, a virtual conference.

About TWAICE

TWAICE provides predictive analytics software for companies working with batteries addressing key concerns throughout the entire life cycle. Customers using TWAICE de-risk their battery business and outperform their peers by increasing battery performance and lifetime. Uniquely combining deep battery knowledge and artificial intelligence on a scalable analytics platform, TWAICE generates actionable insights at every step of the battery life cycle. In addition to enabling TWAICE products, the analytics platform is a launchpad for customer and partner solutions, leveraging an entire ecosystem of market leaders. TWAICE is committed to increasing the lifetime, efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the products that power the economy of tomorrow. Find out more at www.twaice.com.