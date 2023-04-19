New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphene Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960958/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Graphene Electronics Market to Reach $373.4 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Graphene Electronics estimated at US$67.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$373.4 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 23.9% over the period 2022-2030. Graphene Nano Platelets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.9% CAGR and reach US$153.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Graphene Oxide segment is readjusted to a revised 22.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.2% CAGR
The Graphene Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$112 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 32.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.4% and 20.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Grafoid Inc.
- GrafTech International Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Paragraf
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960958/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Graphene Electronics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Graphene Electronics Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Nano Platelets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Nano Platelets
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Oxide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Oxide by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Films by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Films by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Foams by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Data
Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Data Storage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solar Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Solar Power Generation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Graphene Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation for the
Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Graphene Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation for the
Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Graphene Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation for the
Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Graphene Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation for the
Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Graphene Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation for the
Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Graphene Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation
for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation for the
Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Graphene Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation for the
Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 58: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation for the
Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 62: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation for the
Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Graphene Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films,
Graphene Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power
Generation for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Graphene Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Graphene Electronics by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Graphene Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films,
Graphene Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power
Generation for the Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Graphene Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 76: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation
for the Years 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Graphene Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 80: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: India 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 83: India 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation for the
Years 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 84: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Graphene Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films,
Graphene Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 86: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 87: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power
Generation for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano
Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Graphene Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films,
Graphene Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power
Generation for the Years 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Graphene Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Graphene Electronics by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Graphene Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films,
Graphene Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power
Generation for the Years 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 98: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power
Generation for the Years 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 102: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation
for the Years 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 106: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics
by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 109: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation
for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 110: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano
Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and
Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Graphene Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide,
Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other Materials for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 112: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer
Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power Generation -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for
Graphene Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Consumer Electronics, Data Storage and Solar
Power Generation for the Years 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Graphene Electronics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 114: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Graphene Electronics by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 115: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Graphene Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films,
Graphene Foams and Other Materials for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 118: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Graphene Electronics by Application - Consumer Electronics,
Data Storage and Solar Power Generation - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 119: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for Graphene
Electronics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Consumer Electronics, Data Storage and Solar Power
Generation for the Years 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 120: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Graphene Electronics by Material - Graphene Nano Platelets,
Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams and Other
Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Iran 8-Year Perspective for Graphene Electronics by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphene
Nano Platelets, Graphene Oxide, Graphene Films, Graphene Foams
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960958/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Graphene Electronics Market to Reach $373.4 Million by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphene Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960958/?utm_source=GNW