New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fortified Rice Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960937/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Fortified Rice Market to Reach $30.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fortified Rice estimated at US$19 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2022-2030. Vitamins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$16.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Minerals segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Fortified Rice market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured)

- BASF SE

- Buhler AG

- Bunge Ltd.

- Cargill, Inc.

- General Mills, Inc.

- Wilmar International Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960937/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Fortified Rice - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Fortified Rice by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Vitamins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Minerals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Minerals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Minerals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Micronutrients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Micronutrients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Micronutrients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Drying by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Drying by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Drying by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Extrusion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Extrusion by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Extrusion by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coating & Encapsulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Coating & Encapsulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Coating & Encapsulation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Fortified Rice Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Modern Trade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Modern Trade by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Modern Trade by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Convenience Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Departmental Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for Departmental Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for Departmental Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug

Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Drug Stores by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Drug Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Online Stores by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Online Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Distribution

Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Fortified Rice Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Micronutrients - Vitamins, Minerals and Other

Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Micronutrients - Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Micronutrients - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Technology - Drying, Extrusion, Coating &

Encapsulation and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Fortified Rice by Technology -

Drying, Extrusion, Coating & Encapsulation and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drying,

Extrusion, Coating & Encapsulation and Other Technologies for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Fortified Rice by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Distribution Channel - Modern Trade,

Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Drug Stores, Online

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: USA Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Distribution Channel - Modern Trade, Convenience Stores,

Departmental Stores, Drug Stores, Online Stores and Other

Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Drug

Stores, Online Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Micronutrients - Vitamins, Minerals and Other

Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Micronutrients - Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Micronutrients - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Technology - Drying, Extrusion, Coating &

Encapsulation and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Technology - Drying, Extrusion, Coating & Encapsulation and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drying,

Extrusion, Coating & Encapsulation and Other Technologies for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Fortified Rice by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Distribution Channel - Modern Trade,

Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Drug Stores, Online

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Distribution Channel - Modern Trade, Convenience Stores,

Departmental Stores, Drug Stores, Online Stores and Other

Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Drug

Stores, Online Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Fortified Rice Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Micronutrients - Vitamins, Minerals and Other

Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Micronutrients - Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Micronutrients - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Technology - Drying, Extrusion, Coating &

Encapsulation and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Technology - Drying, Extrusion, Coating & Encapsulation and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drying,

Extrusion, Coating & Encapsulation and Other Technologies for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Fortified Rice by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Distribution Channel - Modern Trade,

Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Drug Stores, Online

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Distribution Channel - Modern Trade, Convenience Stores,

Departmental Stores, Drug Stores, Online Stores and Other

Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Drug

Stores, Online Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Fortified Rice Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Micronutrients - Vitamins, Minerals and Other

Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Micronutrients - Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Micronutrients - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Technology - Drying, Extrusion, Coating &

Encapsulation and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: China Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Technology - Drying, Extrusion, Coating & Encapsulation and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drying,

Extrusion, Coating & Encapsulation and Other Technologies for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: China Historic Review for Fortified Rice by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Distribution Channel - Modern Trade,

Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Drug Stores, Online

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 96: China Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Distribution Channel - Modern Trade, Convenience Stores,

Departmental Stores, Drug Stores, Online Stores and Other

Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: China 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Drug

Stores, Online Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Fortified Rice Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Micronutrients - Vitamins, Minerals and Other

Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Micronutrients - Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Micronutrients - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Technology - Drying, Extrusion, Coating &

Encapsulation and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Technology - Drying, Extrusion, Coating & Encapsulation and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drying,

Extrusion, Coating & Encapsulation and Other Technologies for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Fortified Rice by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Distribution Channel - Modern Trade,

Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Drug Stores, Online

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 111: Europe Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Distribution Channel - Modern Trade, Convenience Stores,

Departmental Stores, Drug Stores, Online Stores and Other

Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Drug

Stores, Online Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Fortified Rice Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Micronutrients - Vitamins, Minerals and Other

Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: France Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Micronutrients - Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Micronutrients - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vitamins, Minerals and Other Micronutrients for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Technology - Drying, Extrusion, Coating &

Encapsulation and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 117: France Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Technology - Drying, Extrusion, Coating & Encapsulation and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: France 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drying,

Extrusion, Coating & Encapsulation and Other Technologies for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by End-Use - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: France Historic Review for Fortified Rice by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 121: France 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Distribution Channel - Modern Trade,

Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Drug Stores, Online

Stores and Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 123: France Historic Review for Fortified Rice by

Distribution Channel - Modern Trade, Convenience Stores,

Departmental Stores, Drug Stores, Online Stores and Other

Distribution Channels Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: France 16-Year Perspective for Fortified Rice by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Modern Trade, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, Drug

Stores, Online Stores and Other Distribution Channels for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Fortified Rice Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 125: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fortified Rice by Micronutrients - Vitamins, Minerals and Other

Micronutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Germany Historic Review for Fortified Rice by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960937/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________