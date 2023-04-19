WATERFORD HOTEL GROUP PROMOTES CHRIS CHIAPPA TO VICE PRESIDENT, ACQUISITIONS & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT - EAST

Waterford, CT, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterford Hotel Group, a leading hospitality management company, has promoted Chris Chiappa to Vice President, Acquisitions & Business Development - East. In this role, Chiappa will seek new business for Waterford Hotel Group, including management and investment opportunities, with a concentrated effort in the eastern region of the United States.

Chiappa's hospitality career with Waterford began in 2012 as Operations Manager of the Courtyard by Marriott in Cromwell, Connecticut. His career trajectory led him to various roles with the company, including General Manager, Financial Analyst, and, most recently, Corporate Director of Business Development. Chiappa brings a wealth of industry knowledge, operational insight, and key industry relationships to this new role. In the last year, Chiappa propelled the growth of Waterford's portfolio with the addition of five hotels in the northeast, including Courtyard by Marriott Lenox, MA; Hampton Inn Lenox, MA; Courtyard by Marriott Lebanon, NH; Marriott Residence Inn Kingston, NY; and, most recently, Hutton Brickyards Resort + Spa in Kingston, NY.

Along with Brian Ehrlich, Vice President, Acquisitions & Business Development – West, Chiappa will expand Waterford's portfolio nationwide. "Chris has been instrumental in the growth of our portfolio and well deserving of this promotion," said Michael Heaton, President of Waterford Hotel Group. "We are building on recent successes and strengthening our growth strategy for a nationwide expansion. Chris and Brian will work collaboratively to further this momentum," added Heaton.

"I am thrilled to step into this new role with Waterford and further contribute to the company's growth," said Chiappa. "The growth of our development team signifies the commitment of our organization to expand into new markets, deepen our relationships with existing clients, and bring our high level of service to new clients. I look forward to building upon our success with hotel owners that would benefit from a hotel operator with deep resources and is committed to maximizing the value of their hotel investment,” he added.

Chiappa holds a bachelor's degree in hospitality management from University of New Hampshire - Whittemore School of Business and Economics.

About Waterford Hotel Group

Since 1986, Waterford and its affiliates have developed and operated hotel, gaming, and venue assets totaling more than $3 billion. Waterford Hotel Group is an approved operator for the leading hotel brands and is experienced with virtually every type of hotel product, including full service, select service, resort properties, convention centers, and event venues. The company has owned and managed over 100 properties nationwide, ranging from large multi-use projects to small independent inns. For information, visit www.waterfordhotelgroup.com.

Attachment