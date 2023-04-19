Video Games Global Market is Projected to Reach $223.4 Billion by 2027: AR/VR Games get a Boost from the Expanding app Ecosystem & Android OS Support for AR Technology

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Games: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Video Games estimated at US$174.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$223.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Mobile Games, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$106.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Console Games segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Video Games market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$61.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.9 Billion by the year 2027.



PC Games Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR



In the global PC Games segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$29.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$34.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 521 Featured) -

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

King Digital Entertainment plc

Apple, Inc.

Atari SA

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.

Bluestack Systems, Inc

Capcom Co., Ltd.

Disney Entertainment

Electronic Arts, Inc.

EA Sports

PopCap Games, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

iWin, Inc.

Konami Holdings Corporation

Konami Digital Entertainment Co. Ltd.

Konami Gaming, Inc.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Riot Games, Inc

Roblox Corporation

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Sega Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supercell

Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd

Take 2 Interactive Software, Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Tetris Holding, LLC

Twitch

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Unity Technologies

Valve Corporation

Xbox Game Studios

Zynga, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1025 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $174.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $223.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Current State of the Video Games Industry: A Review

Gaming as a Form of Entertainment is Here to Stay: Global Number of Active Gamers (In Billion) Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

War-Induced Inflation Tightens Consumer Purse Strings & Reduces Spending on Video Games, Snapping the Growth Curve in the Year 2022: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Competition

Video Games - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Video Games: Introduction/Overview & Types

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With "Speed Being the King" in Gaming, Growing Fiber to Home (FTTH) Connections Bodes Well for the Higher Consumer Engagement With Video Games

Since Gaming Experiences Are Only as Good as the Network, Growing Number of Homes With High Speed Fiber Optic Internet Means More Households Will be Hooked Onto More Graphically Demanding Video Games: Global Market for Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Ubiquity of Smartphones Drives the Popularity of Mobile Gaming, Particularly on the Android OS. Here's Why

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Opportunity for Mobile Gaming: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

Preference for Immersive Gaming Drives Demand for Visualization & 3D Rendering Software

Here's Why Console Gaming Still Remains Popular

"The More the Merrier". Social Gaming Storms Into the Spotlight as a Major Trend in 2023

Social Presence Will Continue to Play a Central Role in the Adoption of Social Gaming: Global Number of Social Media Users (In Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028

In the Era of On-Demand Gaming as a Service (GaaS), Cloud Gaming Storms Into the Spotlight

Convergence of Gaming and Gambling, a Key Trend in the Market

As Gambling Addiction Takes on a Deeper Hue, Gamification of Physical Gambling Brings Opportunities for the Video Games Market: Global Number of Gamblers (In Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Make Way! Here Comes Metaverse Gaming

Gaming to the Remain the Largest Application Area for Metaverse: Global Metaverse Market Share Breakdown (In %) by Application for Years 2020 and 2027

Roblox, an Online Gaming Company that Offers Metaverse like Experiences, Witnesses Steady Rise in the Number of Users: Roblox Active Daily Users (In Million) by Quarter for Years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022

Changing Demographics of Modern Gamers Sets Stage for Increased Consumption of Video Games

Percentage Breakdown of Global Number of Gamers by Age Group for the Year 2022

Percentage Breakdown of Global Number of Gamers by Gender for the Year 2022

Gamification in Education on the Rise as Perceived Educative Value of Video Games Increases

AR/VR Games Get a Boost from the Expanding App Ecosystem & Android OS Support for AR Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovations Transform Video Games

With the Ability to Self-Learn, Evolve, Interpret & Respond to Player's Actions, AI is Poised to Take Realism in Games to the Next Level: Global Spending on AI in the Advertising & Media Industry (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Blockchain Emerges to Change the Gaming Landscape

From Securing In-Game Transactions to Enhancing the Gaming Experience, Blockchain is Here to Revolutionize the Gaming Industry: Global Spending on Blockchain in the Media & Entertainment Industry (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Here's How 5G Will Transform Gaming

The Future of 5G is Unquestioned & So is Its Potential for Changing the Rules of the Game in Today's Experience Economy: 5G Contribution to GDP in Select Countries by 2030 (In US$ Billion)

Developments at Hardware & Content Level Boosts Opportunities for Video Games

Holographic Games Hit the Spotlight

What are Challenges in Store for the Market in the Coming Years?

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

