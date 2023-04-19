DHA Selects Vistant for Clinical Operations Support

TOWSON, Md., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistant, a Maryland-based firm that delivers advanced healthcare solutions, international development, and mission support services to federal government clients, today announced the company has expanded its work with the Defense Health Agency (DHA). Vistant will deliver additional support services to the Clinical Operations Program Management Office (PMO).



Vistant (formerly PM Consulting Group) will provide expertise in credentialing and privileging, patient safety, and infection control to support the DHA Clinical Operations PMO. The company will be responsible for offering data-driven guidance and sound recommendations to improve patient safety and clinical operations across military health services.

“For our nation’s service members and their families, patient safety is of utmost importance,” said Walter Barnes III, president of Vistant. “We’re proud to help advance high-reliability practices and ensure a culture of safety across the DHA through process improvement and innovative thinking.”

Vistant’s work at DHA continues to expand on multiple fronts. In addition to the clinical operations work, the company was awarded an expansion of its contract with the DHA Department of Paralegal at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) and Fort Belvoir. Vistant paralegal experts now support active duty and retired service members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, and their dependents, as well as civilian employees of the Department of Defense.

