Global Quantum Cryptography Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Number of Cyber Crimes Amid Digitalization Enhances Prospects for Quantum Cryptography

The global market for Quantum Cryptography estimated at US$128.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$635.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.2% CAGR and reach US$327.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 26% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.4% CAGR
The Quantum Cryptography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$83.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.5% and 22.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.2% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|362
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$128.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$635.5 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 and Beyond
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
- COVID-19 Impact on Quantum Cryptography Market
- Covid-19 Pandemic Driven Digital Transformation and Demand for Cloud Solutions to Boost Market Prospects
- Competition
- Players Vie to Claim a Piece of Flourishing Quantum Cryptography Market
- Quantum Cryptography - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Secure Communications - Defining the Need for Cryptography
- Quantum Cryptography - Providing Secure Communications
- Using Quantum Key Distribution
- Quantum Cryptography: Insights & Salient Applications of Breakthrough Technology
- Global Market Analysis and Prospects
- Surging Cyber-Attacks Unlock Code for Phenomenal Growth of Quantum Cryptography Market
- Network Security: Commanding Segment of Quantum Cryptography, Government and BFSI to Drive Market Growth
- North America to Sweep Quantum Cryptography Market with Impressive Stake
- Expensive Nature of Solutions - A Market Restrain
- Market Challenges
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Massive Interest and Investment in Quantum Cryptography as Nations Race towards Quantum Supremacy
- Rising Number of Cyber Crimes amid Digitalization Enhances Prospects for Quantum Cryptography
- Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Notable Trends in Cybersecurity Market
- Rising Threat of Malicious Emails: Proportion of Users Targeted with Malicious Emails by Industry Per Year for 2019
- Market Benefits from the Rapidly Growing Magnitude and Increasing Cost of Cybercrime in Industries
- Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018
- Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2019
- Increased Security Needs Across Industry Verticals: A Major Market Opportunity
- Rising Demand for Customized Business Support Solutions Expands Growth Opportunities
- Quantum-Safe Certificates: Types
- Ways to Migrate to Quantum-Safe Certificates
- Threat of Cyber Crime Buoys Demand for Quantum Cryptography Solutions in Government Agencies
- Growing Use of Cyber Security Solutions in Public Utilities
- Demand for Cyber Security in Defense Sector on the Rise
- Business Enterprises Drive Demand for QC-based Secure Communication Systems
- Financial Services - A Key End Use Market for Information Security Solutions
- Quantum Cryptography Market in BFSI
- Significant Growth in Adoption of Quantum Key Distribution for Effective Encryption
- Increased Government Funding to Address Cybersecurity Breaches Supports Quantum Cryptography Market
- Government Initiatives & Quantum Cryptography R&D
- Budget Allocations for Cybersecurity by the US Government for the Years FY2017 to FY2020
- New Guidance to Allay Risks & Achieve Resilience with Advances in Quantum Computing
- DHS and NIST release post-quantum cryptography guidance
- Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues for Industries, Bringing to Light the Importance of Cybersecurity
- World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: February 2021
- Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2019
- ISRO Makes Breakthrough Demonstration of free-space Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) over 300 m
- Increased Funding For Cybersecurity VC Bodes Well for Market Expansion
- Impact of VC on Cybersecurity Investments
- Venture Capital Compensates for the Time Lost
- Rising Demand for Next-Generation Security Solutions for Cloud and IoT Technologies
- Cloud Access Security Brokers and Implications
- Cloud Security Solutions Spearheading Digital Transformations
- Developments in the Post-Quantum Cryptography
- Impact of Quantum Technology on Asymmetric Cryptography
- Post-Quantum Cryptography
- Standardizing the Post-Quantum Cryptographic Algorithms
- Quantum Computers and Symmetric Cryptography
- Other Alternatives within the Quantum Cryptography
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
