Global Quantum Cryptography Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Number of Cyber Crimes Amid Digitalization Enhances Prospects for Quantum Cryptography

The global market for Quantum Cryptography estimated at US$128.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$635.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.2% CAGR and reach US$327.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 26% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.4% CAGR



The Quantum Cryptography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$83.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.5% and 22.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.2% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

COVID-19 Impact on Quantum Cryptography Market

Covid-19 Pandemic Driven Digital Transformation and Demand for Cloud Solutions to Boost Market Prospects

Competition

Players Vie to Claim a Piece of Flourishing Quantum Cryptography Market

Quantum Cryptography - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Secure Communications - Defining the Need for Cryptography

Quantum Cryptography - Providing Secure Communications

Using Quantum Key Distribution

Quantum Cryptography: Insights & Salient Applications of Breakthrough Technology

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Surging Cyber-Attacks Unlock Code for Phenomenal Growth of Quantum Cryptography Market

Network Security: Commanding Segment of Quantum Cryptography, Government and BFSI to Drive Market Growth

North America to Sweep Quantum Cryptography Market with Impressive Stake

Expensive Nature of Solutions - A Market Restrain

Market Challenges

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Massive Interest and Investment in Quantum Cryptography as Nations Race towards Quantum Supremacy

Rising Number of Cyber Crimes amid Digitalization Enhances Prospects for Quantum Cryptography

Global Cybersecurity Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025

Notable Trends in Cybersecurity Market

Rising Threat of Malicious Emails: Proportion of Users Targeted with Malicious Emails by Industry Per Year for 2019

Market Benefits from the Rapidly Growing Magnitude and Increasing Cost of Cybercrime in Industries

Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million) by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018

Average Cost of Data Breach Per Organization Worldwide (in US$ Million) for 2014-2019

Increased Security Needs Across Industry Verticals: A Major Market Opportunity

Rising Demand for Customized Business Support Solutions Expands Growth Opportunities

Quantum-Safe Certificates: Types

Ways to Migrate to Quantum-Safe Certificates

Threat of Cyber Crime Buoys Demand for Quantum Cryptography Solutions in Government Agencies

Growing Use of Cyber Security Solutions in Public Utilities

Demand for Cyber Security in Defense Sector on the Rise

Business Enterprises Drive Demand for QC-based Secure Communication Systems

Financial Services - A Key End Use Market for Information Security Solutions

Quantum Cryptography Market in BFSI

Significant Growth in Adoption of Quantum Key Distribution for Effective Encryption

Increased Government Funding to Address Cybersecurity Breaches Supports Quantum Cryptography Market

Government Initiatives & Quantum Cryptography R&D

Budget Allocations for Cybersecurity by the US Government for the Years FY2017 to FY2020

New Guidance to Allay Risks & Achieve Resilience with Advances in Quantum Computing

DHS and NIST release post-quantum cryptography guidance

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues for Industries, Bringing to Light the Importance of Cybersecurity

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: February 2021

Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions) for the Years 2011-2019

ISRO Makes Breakthrough Demonstration of free-space Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) over 300 m

Increased Funding For Cybersecurity VC Bodes Well for Market Expansion

Impact of VC on Cybersecurity Investments

Venture Capital Compensates for the Time Lost

Rising Demand for Next-Generation Security Solutions for Cloud and IoT Technologies

Cloud Access Security Brokers and Implications

Cloud Security Solutions Spearheading Digital Transformations

Developments in the Post-Quantum Cryptography

Impact of Quantum Technology on Asymmetric Cryptography

Post-Quantum Cryptography

Standardizing the Post-Quantum Cryptographic Algorithms

Quantum Computers and Symmetric Cryptography

Other Alternatives within the Quantum Cryptography

