Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%

The "Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By equipment, By technology, By end-use, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global failure analysis equipment market and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

Failure analysis is the approach taken to determine how and why equipment or a component is not working in the desired manner. Some of the common causes include assembly error, misuse, fastener failure, inadequate maintenance, manufacturing defects, low-quality material, improper heat treatments, unforeseen operating conditions, design errors, insufficient quality assurance, inadequate environmental protection, and casting discontinuities.

Failure analysis equipment finds applications in a number of end-use segments namely semiconductors manufacturing, fiber optics, bio-medical and life sciences, polymers, metallurgy and nanotechnology, and nanomaterials.



The adoption of failure analysis equipment is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to increase in its demand in the electronics and semiconductor industry. In the recent past, increase in demand of nanoelectronics, quantum dots, miniature transistor chips is driving the failure analysis equipment market growth in the electronics and semiconductor industry.

Furthermore, electronics and semiconductor market is rapidly growing. For instance, according to the analyst's global semiconductor industry is expected to reach 732.4 billion by 2026. Thus rapidly growing semiconductor industry is expected positively impact the growth of global failure analysis equipment market.



Failure analysis equipment offer effective way to increase production efficiency by pin pointing errors in the manufacturing process. However, implementation of this system is expensive and requires high initial investment. System operators need to provide adequate training and knowledge regarding the equipment, which is time and money consuming.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by leading players

It profiles leading players in the global failure analysis equipment market based on the following parameters - regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

The market players are focusing on strategic collaborations to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decisions regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global failure analysis equipment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global failure analysis equipment market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $8388.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18183.81 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By Product Type:

Scanning electron microscope (SEM)

Transmission electron microscope (TEM)

Focused Ion Beam system (FIB)

Dual - Beam (FIB/SEM) systems

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By Function:

Focused ion beam (FIB)

Broad ion milling (BIM)

Secondary ion mass spectroscopy (SIMS)

Energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDX)

Reactive ion etching (RIE)

Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP)

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By End Use:

Semiconductors Manufacturing

Fiber optics

Bio-medical and life sciences

Metallurgy

Nanotechnology and nanomaterials

Polymers

Global Failure Analysis Equipment Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

