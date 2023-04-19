Mobile Phone Accessories Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Development of USD 187,590.43 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Rising Trends, Growth and Opportunity Outlook

BOSTON, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has unveiled a new report called " Mobile Phone Accessories Market " which provides an in-depth exploration of growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape. A nice blend of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions, and the latest technology is employed in the widespread Mobile Phone Accessories report, which presents an excellent experience to the readers or ends users. The report also consists of historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. An all-inclusive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints are key sections of this report and all of them are derived from SWOT analysis.

The Mobile Phone Accessories market research report is generated by performing high-level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to identify opportunities, challenges, drivers, and market structures for our clients. This industry research report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow business in several ways. The leading Mobile Phone Accessories market report potentially presents numerous insights and business solutions that will help stay ahead of the competition.

Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market was valued at USD 94,055.86 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 187,590.43 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Smartphones account for the largest end-use phones segment owing to their durability and advanced features.

Mobile phones have acquired high importance in the day to day life. Smartphones are being highly adopted among population as they are deliver effective connectivity to the digital world.

Mobile phone accessories are the kind of additional accessories providing more number of functionality to a smartphone or I phones. Such accessories are available in the market in various product forms such as chargers, headphones, battery, popsockets, screen guards, cases, power bank, cables, mounts and stands, memory cards, speakers and many others which attract the consumers making the accessibility towards their cell phones easier and compatible to use.

Opportunities

Furthermore, advancements in smartphones and accessories extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Surge in investments will further expand the market.

Top Leading Key Players of the Mobile Phone Accessories Market:

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Plantronics, Inc. (US)

Xiaomi (China)

Kingston Technology Corporation (US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Apple Inc (US)

GN Store Nord A S (Denmark)

Western Digital Corporation (US)

JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (US)

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Griffin Technology (US)

Case-Mate (US)

Otter Products, LLC (US)

Bose Corporation (US)

INCIPIO GROUP (UK)

Ballistic (Australia)

The Case Factory (Sweden)

Skullcandy (US), TYLT (US)

Opis Technology (Italy)

Recent Developments

In March 2020, Kingston Technology Corporation has decided to launch a new product Canvas Card Series and MobileLite Plus Readers. This development will help the company to increase the product portfolio and revenue in near future.

In September 2019, Griffin Technology has decided to launch a new product Lineup of Survivor Cases to Protect iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. This development will help the company to increase its product portfolio and revenue in near future.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Mobile Phone Accessories Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Drivers:

Advancement of Technology

The rise in the advancement of technology such as AI and IoT for hyper connectivity and intelligence in the electronic devices acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of mobile phone accessories market.

Use of Wireless Mobile Accessories

The increase in the use of wireless mobile accessories such as smart speakers , wireless headsets and earphones, and smart wearable, among others.

Increase in the number of consumers

The increase in quality and features of the smartphones coupled with declining prices further rising the number of consumers for the product further influence the market. Also, surge in demand for safety and security of the phones has a positive impact on the market.

Additionally, rapid industrialization, surge in investments and development of manufacturing sectors positively affect the mobile phone accessories market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, the imposition of tariffs on imports and exports among leading manufacturing countries is expected to obstruct market growth. Also, uncertainty of future market is projected to challenge the mobile phone accessories market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

What to Expect from the Report, a 7-Pointer Guide

The Mobile Phone Accessories report dives into the holistic Strategy and Innovation for this market ecosystem

The Mobile Phone Accessories report keenly isolates and upholds notable prominent market drivers and barriers

The Mobile Phone Accessories report sets clarity in identifying technological standardization as well as the regulatory

framework, besides significantly assessing various implementation models besides evaluating of numerous use cases

The Mobile Phone Accessories Industry report is also a rich repository of crucial information across the industry, highlighting details on novel investments as well as stakeholders and relevant contributors and market participants.

A thorough market analytical survey and forecast references through the forecast tenure, encapsulating details on historical developments, concurrent events as well as future growth probability

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Segmentations:

Type

Mobile Phone Case, Screen Guards

Headphone/Earphone

Cable

Power Bank

Charger

Battery

Portable Speaker

Memory Card

Mount and Stands

Popsockets

Selfie Stick

Price Range

Low

Medium

High

Packaging Type

Clear View Boxes

Blister Packs

Trays

Pouches and Bags

Folding Cartons

Clamshell

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Sales Category

White Labels/No Name Brand

Brand

Third Parties

End Use Phones

Smartphones

iPhones

Mobile Phone Accessories Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Mobile Phone Accessories Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific dominates the mobile phone accessories market because of the consumption of films and high demand of smartphone within the region.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the high se of mobile phone in the region.

Challenges:

On the other hand, the imposition of tariffs on imports and exports among leading manufacturing countries is expected to obstruct market growth. Also, uncertainty of future market is projected to challenge the mobile phone accessories market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This mobile phone accessories market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on mobile phone accessories market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Table of Content

Introduction Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market , By Type Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Price Range Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Packaging Type Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Distribution Channel Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Sales Category Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By End Use Phones Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, By Region Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market, Company Landscape SWOT Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

