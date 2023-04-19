Auto Rescue Solutions Announces Acquisition of Road Service 1

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto Rescue Solutions (“ARS” or “the Company”), a leading dispatcher of roadside services for motor clubs and insurance companies, today announced its acquisition of Road Service 1, an emergency roadside services company operating out of Florida. Former Road Service 1 president and industry veteran, Chris Scrivano, will continue with the business in a consulting capacity, providing market guidance and support.



“Auto Rescue is the premier provider of light duty roadside services around the country, and I’m thrilled that they identified in us a like-minded organization with a zealous commitment to customer service,” said Scrivano. “Technology is evolving in the roadside services industry and the strength of our combined networks and Auto Rescue’s systems make us an ideal partner to motor clubs.”

The acquisition of Road Service 1 has bolstered the Company’s presence in Florida, amplifying continued goals of geographic expansion. “We are pleased to have added Road Service 1 to our growing network of roadside assistance operations,” said Mike Inman, Founder of ARS. “Opportunities for strategic growth and acquisitions continue to remain at the forefront of our business approach.”

About Auto Rescue Solutions

Auto Rescue Solutions, headquartered in Carrollton, TX, is a dispatcher of roadside assistance providers who provide support to motorists on behalf of Auto Rescue’s motor club partners. With resources spanning metropolitan regions across the country, Auto Rescue provides end customers of motor clubs, insurers, OEs, and fleets with light-duty emergency services including jump starts, tire changes, lock outs, and refueling.

