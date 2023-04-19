Global Infection Surveillance Solutions Market 2023 - 2030: Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies Fuels the Sector

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infection Surveillance Solutions Market, by Product and Services, by Infection Type by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Other, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global infection surveillance solutions market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Baxter

BD

STERIS

Getinge AB

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott

Medexter Healthcare

Asolva

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

VigiLanz Corporation

RLDatix

Roper Technologies, Inc.

Health Outcomes Worldwide

OpGen, Inc.

Urovant Sciences

Premier

Infection surveillance solution is software that helps healthcare facilities such as hospitals and others to report data related to patients, to the state and federal authorities. Infection surveillance solutions are used in the healthcare industry to collect data on nosocomial infections to study the pattern of infections and regulate their spread in the community. Nosocomial infections are infections that are spread to people from hospitals or healthcare centers.

This software alerts hospital Internet Protocol (IPs) in case of infection occurrence so that HAI specialists and nurses can treat patients suffering from the infection in order to avoid outbreaks of infection. Infection surveillance solutions are programs, which help in the effective management of the Healthcare-Acquired Infections (HAIs) in healthcare facilities.

Pneumonia, gastrointestinal illness, urinary tract infections, primary bloodstream infections, and infections related to some surgery are the few major Healthcare-Acquired Infections (HAIs). High incidences of Healthcare-Acquired Infections (HAIs) is a major concern for government across the globe, and hence, various governments have outlined policies to effectively manage and reduce incidences of HAIs.



Increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies, such as acquisitions by key players in the market to expand their product portfolio, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, RLDatix, a software company, announced that they had acquired iContracts, a provider of cloud-based contract, compliance, and revenue management software for multiple industries.

The acquisition brings together the RLDatix patient safety platform with iContracts leading policy management capabilities to allow organizations, for the first time, to take action on the root causes of incidents through the implementation of policies and procedures that are dynamic.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global infection surveillance solutions market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Insights from this report will allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global infection surveillance market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global infection surveillance solutions market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 170 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $683.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1732.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.2% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

By Products and Services:

Software

On-Premises

Web-Based

Services

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

By Infection Type:

Surgical Site Infections

Blood Stream Infections

Urinary Tract Infections

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other (Specialty Center, etc.)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ag04

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment