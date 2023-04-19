Global Grout Cleaning Equipment Market Outlook Report 2023-2028 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Einhell Group, Stanley Black & Decker, Husqvarna, & Karcher Group

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grout Cleaning Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global grout cleaning equipment market is expected to reach a value of $329.53 million by 2028 from $240 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.43%

North America has the highest global grout cleaning equipment market share of approximately 37% as the region is one of the most developed globally and is also witnessing rapid growth in many sectors, such as the residential and commercial sectors.

The demand for grout cleaning equipment has positively driven many construction activities in the pipeline, which have a huge infrastructure that requires proper maintenance and cleanliness activities to be carried out regularly.

Vendor Landscape



The grout cleaning equipment market is highly segmented as multiple players are present. The industry also consists of a few industries specific manufacturers. These players have continuously focused on innovation and product differentiation techniques and rely on these factors to capture higher industry shares.

Moreover, to achieve their financial goals, the companies have been investing in R&D and have introduced numerous new products with varied capabilities to ensure that all market needs are satisfied. The companies have also intensified their after-sales service capabilities, which are expected to exacerbate the competition in this market to new heights.

Consistent Growth In The Construction Industry



The world population is projected to increase to over 8 billion by 2022, and World Bank estimates that about 75% of the population will be living in urban areas by 2030 globally. The construction sector is propelled by shifting consumer preference from rural to urban areas and boosting the demand for residential units.

Furthermore, each residential unit would require flooring as it is an integral part of a house; thereby, frequent maintenance activities would have to be carried out. The commercial construction sector is also growing as the number of people in urban areas increases the requirement for sports and leisure, transport, hospitals, and school buildings.

All these would require proper maintenance and cleaning activities. Such factors are anticipated to support the growth of the grout cleaning equipment market during the forecasted period.



Growing Demand For Green Cleaning Solutions



Due to the adverse effects of chemicals on the environment and health, consumers are shifting towards green cleaning solutions that do not harm the environment and human health.

Chemicals such as ammonia, hydrochloric acid, and bleach are widely used in cleaning services; however, these chemicals being harmful in their properties, need to be disposed of carefully. They could lead to skin irritation and corrosion of various surfaces and can be deposited into water sources, becoming environmental hazards.

Hence increasing awareness regarding the effects of such chemicals boosts green cleaning solutions in the grout cleaning equipment industry during the forecasted period.



Increased Awareness Towards Hygiene



The covid-19 has increased the awareness of hygiene and its importance globally. The UK also has regulated different regulations to maintain appropriate hygiene and cleanliness. In the UK, all employers, regardless of the organization's size, have a statutory duty to ensure the safety, health, and welfare of their employees and other people who will visit their place; this is set under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

The Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 requires all employers to carry out a "suitable and sufficient" assessment of the hazards to health and safety. Other countries across the globe have also stipulated regulations that must be followed to ensure good hygiene practices. Such factors are projected to propel the grout cleaning equipment market growth.

Key Company Profiles

Einhell Group

Stanley Black & Decker

Husqvarna Ab

Karcher Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Pergo equipment manufacturing GmbH

Tennant

Grout Groovy

Prolux Cleaners

Square Scrub

Vapamore

Dremel

Daimer Industries Inc.

TILE EZE INC.

John Don LLC

EDIC

Tornado Industries

