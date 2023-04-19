Mattermost and Ask Sage Partner to Enhance Collaboration and Decision Quality for U.S. Public Sector Teams through AI

Palo Alto, Calif., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, the leading secure collaboration platform for technical teams, today announced a new integration from Ask Sage to deliver real-time access to generative artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance decision quality, collaboration, and operational productivity. The integration enables government and contractor teams to securely leverage the power of OpenAI and collaborate in a single, seamless interface to accelerate response efforts.

Ask Sage offers rapid data analysis and summarization capabilities to help teams draw mission-critical insights as circumstances evolve. Technical teams using Ask Sage spend less time and effort doing manual research and analysis, allowing them to focus on higher-priority decision-making and strategic tasks.

As a trusted, secure collaboration platform for the U.S. public sector , Mattermost enables team alignment and productivity for critical operations. Now, with this integration, Mattermost can equip teams to leverage generative AI to streamline processes and increase output, ideal for government teams that analyze large data sets, write code, manage RFPs, or translate and develop intelligence reports. Teams can also leverage Ask Sage’s generative AI with Mattermost’s playbooks to automate and accelerate incident response.

Additionally, users can enhance the accuracy and depth of Ask Sage’s results by uploading relevant data, which is labeled according to classification level, encrypted, and separated from the OpenAI data set. Once uploaded, the data can only be accessed by individuals or teams who need to know via granular access controls within Mattermost to maintain security.

“Every country in the world is in a race to unlock the power of generative AI for gaining speed and decision advantage for their public sector organizations,” said Ian Tien, CEO and co-founder of Mattermost, Inc., “Mattermost’s partnership with Ask Sage gives DevSecOps and innovation organizations across the U.S. Public Sector the transparency, flexibility, and control they need to rapidly develop new AI-enhancements for operational workflows while maintaining security and compliance.”

“The integration of Mattermost and Ask Sage is a game changer for open source intelligence teams as the ability to rapidly analyze massive datasets and extract actionable insights enables them to outmaneuver adversaries and achieve a tactical advantage,” said Kyle Fox, chief technology officer at SOSi, a public sector technology and services integrator acquired by Exovera. “Exovera successfully leveraged this integration to gather and synthesize insights around complex geopolitical and intelligence issues, helping us reduce risk and promote security for government customers in an era of heightened threats.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Mattermost to bring the power of AI-driven insights and decision-making to government teams," said Nic Chaillan, founder of Ask Sage. "This integration not only enhances collaboration but also empowers teams to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently. By combining Mattermost's secure collaboration platform with Ask Sage's AI capabilities, we are revolutionizing the way government teams work together and respond to mission-critical situations."

About Mattermost

Mattermost provides secure, workflow-centric collaboration for technical and operational teams that need to meet nation-state-level security and trust requirements. We serve technology, public sector, national defense, and financial services industries with customers ranging from tech giants to the world’s largest banks, to the U.S. Department of Defense and governmental agencies around the world.

Our self-hosted and cloud offerings provide integrated team messaging, audio and screen share, workflow automation and project management on an open source platform vetted and deployed by the world’s most secure and mission critical organizations. We co-build the future of collaboration with over 4,000 open source project contributors who’ve provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared product vision, which is translated into 20 languages.

About Ask Sage

Ask Sage is an AI-driven solution provider specializing in assisting government and commercial teams with data analysis, insights, and factual answers. Built on advanced AI technologies, including OpenAI GPT and GPT-like platforms Ask Sage can ingest custom data (up to CUI/FOUO), tap into APIs, and connect to data lakes for real-time data and insights delivered as conversational engagement. With Ask Sage, users can access a wide range of data sources in a natural language format, supporting teams in labor-intensive tasks, allowing them to focus on strategic initiatives.

Led by Nic Chaillan, the Ask Sage team leverages extensive industry experience to address the unique challenges and requirements of its clients. Currently, over 2,000 government teams and numerous commercial contractors benefit from Ask Sage's expertise and security features, including data labeling capabilities and zero-trust cybersecurity. By providing accurate answers and performing various tasks in a natural language format, Ask Sage helps teams make informed decisions, improve efficiency, and reduce costs. For more information, visit www.asksage.ai.