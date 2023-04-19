Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2%

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market, By Type By End-use Industry, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Floor Scrubbers Market is estimated to account for US$ 9,908.12 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2030.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global industrial floor scrubber market and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

An industrial floor scrubber is a floor-cleaning device used to clean floor in short period of time. Industrial floor scrubbers are also used for high-load activities as compared to the conventional floor scrubber's Industrial floor scrubbers help in reducing labor costs and save the budget in dollars. Floor scrubbers are available in various configurations and sizes depending on the industrial needs.

The large-sized floor scrubbers carry more water and larger batteries as compared to small-sized floor scrubbers. There are different types of floor scrubbers available including robotic scrubber, ride-on floor scrubber, walk-behind scrubber, etc. These scrubbers find applications in various sectors such as hospitality, transportation, warehousing, and pharmaceuticals

Technological advancements in robotics are the major factor driving the growth of the global industrial floor scrubbers market growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements in the field of robotics have incorporated enhanced efficiency and speed in production and supply. There is high demand for robotic floor scrubbers from various industries including healthcare & pharmaceuticals, hospitality, retail, food, manufacturing, and warehousing.

Furthermore, many key players in the market are focused on introducing high-end robotic scrubbers, owing to growing demand, labor shortages, and requirements for higher productivity. For instance, in June 2015, Tennant, Co. launched T300 and T300e walk-behind scrubber, a new automatic scrubber, with the aim of strengthening its product portfolio of cleaning solutions. Therefore, these factors are expected to propel the growth of the global industrial floor scrubbers market over the forecast period.



Moreover, growing awareness of health and hygiene among end users is also expected to drive the growth of the global industrial floor scrubbers market during the forecast period. The adoption of technology in cleaning practices is increasing with consumers preferring natural and eco-friendly products.

Moreover, the presence of stringent safety and health regulations by various governments and private organizations has increased the demand for industrial floor scrubbers.

For instance, pharmaceuticals and drug manufacturers are required to maintain all the hygienic conditions as regulated by the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), a regulatory system enforced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These factors are expected to generate significant demand for floor scrubbers market during the forecast period.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $4496.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9908.12 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

By Type:

Walk-behind Scrubbers

Ride-on Scrubbers

Robotic Floor Scrubbers

By End-use Industry:

Transportation

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Government

Education

Hospitality

Manufacturing & Warehousing

Retail & Food

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

