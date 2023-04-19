Global Sales Acceleration Software Market Report to 2030: Rapid Automation Occurring Across all Industries Including Healthcare Drives Growth

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sales Acceleration Software Market, by Type, by Enterprise Size, by Industry Vertical, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global sales acceleration software market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022- 2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

Company Profiles

LeadSquared

Zendesk

Freshworks Inc.

Sage Group plc

Salesloft, Inc.

QorusDocs Ltd.

EngageBay

SENDER, INC.

Yesware, Inc.

HubSpot, Inc.

ProProfs.com

Every business across the globe requires advance technology solutions and services to enhance their business growth. Sales acceleration software is made to increase sales revenue through improved efficiency and effectiveness in the sales process. In addition sales acceleration software consist of not only automating sales procedures, but also enhancing the rapidity of sales.



A software-based tool created to maximize sales operations is referred to as sales acceleration technology. Through a variety of features, including email tracking, inbound and outbound call tracking, lead prioritization, list building tools, market intelligence and predictive analysis tools, sales force automation, it automates sales and administrative tasks and streamlines sales processes. A software-based tool created to maximize sales operations is referred to as sales acceleration technology.



Moreover, growth-promoting aspects include a variety of product developments, like the creation of user-friendly, interactive dashboards for a better digital experience. Sales acceleration software developers also incorporate slick animations, and sales monitoring capabilities to boost user's interest. The market is expected to be further fueled by additional factors, such as advancements in IT infrastructure and significant research and development (R&D) efforts.



One of the main drivers that accelerate the market growth is the rapid automation occurring across all industries including healthcare, retail and E-commerce, BFSI, manufacturing, real estate, automotive and more others.

Additionally, a rising need for effective sales management tools is promoting market expansion. Sales acceleration technologies are being used by businesses to track customer behavior and increase sales through marketing efforts. Along with many business also used configure, price, and quote (CPQ) tasks, customer relationship management (CRM), sales email tools, and sales intelligence. These all factors reduces time wasted while calling prospects and improves a number of sales processes.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players

It profiles leading players in the global sales acceleration software market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global sales acceleration software market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global sales acceleration software market.

Detailed Segmentation



By Type:

Quality Lead Scoring Software

Lead Databases

Sales-Focused CRMs

Email Tools with Intelligent Follow-up & Data

Meeting Booking Tools

Customer Data Platforms

Sales Proposal Management Software

By Enterprise Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Automotive

Real Estate

ECommerce

Others (Travel, Education etc.)

