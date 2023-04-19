Joshua Thomas Promoted To Director Of Community Management

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout the Orange County, Los Angeles, and Riverside areas, is pleased to announce the promotion of Joshua Thomas to director of community management. In his new role, Thomas will help lead a team of community managers and other support staff. This includes assistance with strategic planning, staff training, business development, and related fiscal operations at the branch level.

Thomas joined PCM in 2016 as an administrative assistant and has since distinguished himself as a skilled community management professional. He most recently served as a senior community manager with the company’s Foothill Ranch office. He also worked as an assistant general manager and community manager for numerous community associations throughout Southern California. His expertise makes him well-suited to provide the community management teams he manages with the resources they need to provide clients with the highest level of service.

"Joshua is an integral part of our Orange County management team and we are thrilled to elevate him to this key leadership position," said Markus Ashley, CMCA®, Professional Community Management vice president of community management. “His commitment to excellence, professionalism and exceptional customer service make him the ideal choice to lead that office’s community management team."

