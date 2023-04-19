Jaclyn Bellomo Joins Registrar Corp as the New Director of Cosmetics Services and Software

Hampton, Virginia, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registrar Corp, leading provider of services, software, and training for regulatory compliance, announces the addition of Jaclyn Bellomo as the Director of Cosmetic Services and Software.

Bellomo started the newly created position in November 2022 and is leading the company in cosmetics regulatory research, cosmetics software solutions, and new service launches for cosmetics compliance. Registrar Corp's new services assist cosmetic companies with updated FDA regulations and other global regulations for the industry.

Before joining Registrar Corp, Bellomo served as the Director of R&D, Regulatory Affairs, and Innovation for Wormser Group. Bellomo has spent the majority of her career in the private sector working with multinational brands, specializing in formulations and regulatory compliance for the beauty and personal care industry from concept to counter. With over a decade of experience in the cosmetics industry, Bellomo has focused her career and education on creating support for the cosmetic industry around compliance.

She holds a Master of Science (M.S.) in Cosmetic Sciences from Fairleigh Dickinson University, an M.S in Regulatory Affairs from Northeastern University, and a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) in Marketing and Innovation from Northeastern University.

“We are thrilled to have Jaclyn join our team. For well over a decade, Registrar Corp has been assisting firms with existing FDA and California regulations around cosmetics, and with the addition of Jaclyn we can continue to expand our services and software,” said David Lennarz, co-founder and CEO of Registrar Corp.

Bellomo is tasked with overseeing and expanding Registrar Corp’s robust offerings of services and software for cosmetics. Bellomo adds a deep understanding of the cosmetic regulatory environment and uses her expertise to support cosmetic companies on the newly Modernization of Cosmetic Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA). Registrar Corp offers several services including Facility Registration and Product Listing support, for companies that distribute or market cosmetic products in the United States.

“MoCRA is the first major overhaul for US cosmetic regulations in 84 years and has put into place major provisions that have safety and transparency at its forefront,” Bellomo said. “Under MoCRA, FDA creates new standards and requirements that the cosmetic industry has never required before. Here at Registrar Corp, I can help cosmetic companies navigate through these changing regulatory waters to ensure they achieve and maintain FDA regulatory compliance.”

Bellomo specializes in technical formulation, global regulatory compliance, product development, quality assurance, manufacturing, process engineering, and innovation development for both domestic and international cosmetic requirements.

Registrar Corp’s Additional Compliance Solutions

Registrar Corp provides regulatory compliance services for food, medical device, drug, and cosmetics establishments. Along with cosmetics compliance, the company also assists with the following:

FDA registration and renewal

Detentions

Inspection preparation

Food safety regulations

Software solutions for compliance

About Registrar Corp

Registrar Corp makes regulatory compliance quick and easy for cosmetics companies. We’ve been a leading provider of government compliance services since 2003, offering tech-enabled services and software product solutions that help you improve workflow and adhere to global regulations. Our cosmetics services include FDA registration, navigating MoCRA requirements, label and ingredient review, California Safe Cosmetics Act reporting, and more.

We also offer SaaS products such as Cosmetri, a platform designed to help cosmetics companies streamline compliance operations and accelerate product development. Cosmetri is equipped with tools that simplify compliance requirements, including GMP requirements for cosmetics.

Companies can easily view deviations from GMPs, prepare and conduct internal audits, assure adherence to SOPs, and manage GMP documentation. The Cosmetri platform is designed to aid you through the entire cosmetics manufacturing process, from product development and formulation to quality assurance and document management.

Additionally, our FDA Compliance Monitor software helps you source suppliers for your cosmetics products by assessing supplier risk. The Monitor automatically aggregates your suppliers’ compliance data from 6 FDA databases and uses our patented RegiScore tool that scores suppliers based on their compliance history.

If you have questions about cosmetics requirements or Registrar Corp’s compliance solutions, contact Registrar Corp at info@registrarcorp.com or call +1-757-224-0177 (option 5).