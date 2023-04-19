Preterm Births and PROM Testing Market Size Set to Cross USD 362 Million with the CAGR of 7.74% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global preterm births and PROM testing market is flourishing because of increasing awareness about and technological advancements in point-of care and PROM testing for the management of preterm and low-weight births.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global preterm births and PROM testing market size at USD 198.54 million in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects global preterm births and PROM testing market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.74% reaching a value of USD 362.41 million by 2029. Major growth factors of global preterm births and PROM testing market include increasing incidence of preterm and low-weight births worldwide, rapid continuous development of point-of-care diagnostic techniques and growing technological advancements in PROM testing equipment. Greater awareness of the availability of testing for preterm births and PROM is also a significant driver. Also, the market growth is driven by the rise in premature births and associated child mortality rates. People are increasingly seeking testing services at diagnostic labs and healthcare facilities, particularly in emerging regions. Diagnostic centers are becoming increasingly popular due to their reliability, affordability, rapid results, and accurate diagnosis, making them a preferred choice. As a result, the market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. However, lack of awareness and economic constraints in under-developed countries is anticipated to restrain the growth of overall market.





Global Preterm Births and PROM Testing Market – Overview

Premature Rupture of Membrane, commonly known as PROM, is a prevalent complication in pregnancy and a significant cause of preterm births. Preterm birth testing and PROM testing encompass the examination of symptoms, such as vaginal spotting, cramps, contractions, pelvic pressure, vaginal discharge, and fluid leakage, by gynecologists to identify preterm labor. Expectant management and hospitalization are some of the management and treatment strategies for PROM. In rare cases, the membrane may self-seal without intervention, stopping fluid leakage. To determine changes in the cervix and record contractions, healthcare professionals frequently perform pelvic exams over a few hours. Traditional techniques, such as fetal fibronectin (fFN) test, pelvic examination, blood test, ultrasound, and sterile speculum inspection (pooling), are highly accurate in detecting preterm labor. Timely detection of preterm labor reduces the risk of infant morbidity and mortality, decreases the hospital stay for high-risk patients, and eliminates unnecessary medical expenses.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Preterm Births and PROM Testing Market

COVID-19 had a detrimental impact on the global preterm birth and PROM testing market. The pandemic resulted in the redirection of healthcare resources and attention towards COVID-19, potentially leading to a decline in preterm birth and PROM testing. The global economic downturn caused by the pandemic may also result in reduced healthcare spending, which could further impact the market's growth. Moreover, the pandemic has led to disruptions in supply chains and manufacturing operations, which may cause delays in the production and delivery of diagnostic equipment and testing supplies. However, the increasing focus on public health and the importance of early detection of diseases may provide opportunities for the market to rebound in the post-pandemic period. In response to the pandemic, healthcare facilities and diagnostic labs have implemented new safety protocols to reduce the risk of transmission, including the use of telemedicine and remote testing options. These adaptations may help to maintain access to preterm birth and PROM testing while reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Global Preterm Births and PROM Testing Market – By End User

Based on end user, global preterm births and PROM testing market is bifurcated into Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories segments. The clinical laboratories segment holds a higher share in the global preterm births and PROM testing market due to the increasing demand for accurate and reliable diagnostic testing and clinical laboratories offer a wide range of diagnostic tests and services for preterm births and PROM testing, including fetal fibronectin (fFN) testing, pelvic examination, blood tests, and sterile speculum inspection (pooling). Also, clinical laboratories provide fast and efficient testing services, allowing for timely diagnosis and treatment, thereby reducing the risk of preterm births and improving neonatal outcomes coupled with the increasing prevalence of preterm births and associated complications worldwide is boosting the demand for clinical laboratory services for preterm births and PROM testing.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating global preterm births and PROM testing market include Hologic, Inc, Abbott, Sera Prognostics Inc., Cooper Surgical Inc., IQ Products, Qiagen N.V., Biosynex, LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., Clinical Innovations, Inc., NX Prenatal, Inc., Medixibiochemica, Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Nonin, Getinge AB, General Electric, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Preterm Births and PROM Testing Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Preterm Births and PROM Testing Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In April 2021 - Hologic Inc. launched Hologic Preterm Birth Risk Test, a new test is designed to help identify women who are at increased risk of delivering prematurely. Hologic Preterm Birth Risk Test uses a combination of fetal fibronectin (fFN) testing and cervical length measurement to predict the likelihood of preterm birth.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Test Type, End Use, Region Key Players Hologic, Inc, Abbott, Sera Prognostics Inc., Cooper Surgical Inc., IQ Products, Qiagen N.V., Biosynex, LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., Clinical Innovations, Inc., NX Prenatal, Inc., Medixibiochemica, Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Nonin, Getinge AB, General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

By Test Type

Pelvic Exam

Ultrasound

Biochemical Markers

Uterine Monitoring

Nitazine Test

Ferning Test

Pooling

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa







