Micro-irrigation Systems Market to be Worth $20.2 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Micro-irrigation Systems Market by Type (Sprinkler, Drip, Spray), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Crop (Plantation, Orchard & Vineyards, Field), Application (Agriculture, Sports, Residential, Commercial), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030,’ the micro-irrigation systems market is expected to reach $20.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Micro-irrigation systems are irrigation methods with lower water pressure and flow used in various applications, including agriculture, landscaping, and horticulture. These systems offer several benefits over traditional irrigation methods, including improved water-use efficiency, reduced water waste, soil erosion, and improved crop yields. It is a modern irrigation method that delivers water directly to the plant's root zone in small, frequent, and precise quantities through emitters, drippers, sprayers, or foggers on the surface or subsurface of the land.

Micro-irrigation systems are less labor-intensive and require less maintenance than traditional irrigation methods, making them cost-effective and sustainable for farmers and gardeners. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing need to maximize crop yield, government initiatives for water conservation, and the increasing adoption of modern farming techniques. Additionally, the growing use of automation in irrigation systems and increasing support for irrigation projects are expected to create market growth opportunities.

However, the high initial investments required to implement micro-irrigation systems restrain the growth of this market. The lack of awareness regarding advanced irrigation technologies in developing countries is a major challenge for the players operating in this market. Integration of artificial intelligence and IoT technologies into irrigation systems and irrigation as a service (IaaS) are trends in the market.

The micro-irrigation systems market is segmented by type (sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, spray irrigation, subsurface irrigation, bubbler Irrigation), offering (hardware (drippers, polyethylene tubing, valves, filters, sprays & sprinklers, controllers, sensors, pumping, connectors, pressure regulators, monitoring & controlling devices, other hardware), software (interfacing software, forecasting software, other software), and services), method (smart micro-irrigation and traditional micro-irrigation), crop type (plantation crops, orchard crops & vineyards, field crops, grasslands & grazelands, and other crops), application (agriculture, golf & sports ground, residential, commercial, and other applications), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, the global micro-irrigation systems market is broadly segmented into sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, spray irrigation, subsurface irrigation, and bubbler Irrigation. In 2023, the sprinkler irrigation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global micro-irrigation systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to deliver water directly to the plant's root and for sprinklers or sprayers to distribute water in a controlled manner, improve water-use efficiency and more efficient and effective water delivery to crops. However, the drip irrigation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the surging need for a cost-effective and sustainable solution to improve crop yields while conserving water resources, increasing the use of drip irrigation in row crops, orchards, vineyards, and nurseries with varying water requirements, need to reduce herbicides and manual weeding, improve soil health by delivering water and nutrients directly to crops.

Based on offering, the global micro-irrigation systems market is broadly segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2023, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global micro-irrigation systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of polyethylene tubing to connect the micro-irrigation system's components, surging use of valves, sprays and sprinklers over a larger area for managing the water supply efficiently, growing use of drippers in orchards & vineyards, and vegetable gardens. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on method, the global micro-irrigation systems market is broadly segmented into smart micro-irrigation and traditional micro-irrigation. In 2023, the traditional micro-irrigation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global micro-irrigation systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its relatively inexpensive cost and easy installation and maintenance compared to smart micro-irrigation and the need to grow a range of crops with limited resources or technical expertise. However, the smart micro-irrigation segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on crop type, the global micro-irrigation systems market is broadly segmented into plantation crops, orchard crops & vineyards, field crops, grasslands & grazelands, and other crops. In 2023, the field crops segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global micro-irrigation systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for irrigating field crops for efficient and precise water and nutrient delivery and to improve crop yields and reduce water waste and fertilizer runoff. However, the orchard crops & vineyards segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global micro-irrigation systems market is broadly segmented into agriculture, golf & sports ground, residential, commercial, and other applications. In 2023, the agriculture segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global micro-irrigation systems market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of micro-irrigation systems in agriculture to improve crop yields, reduce the need for manual labor, and improve water-use efficiency.

Based on geography, the global micro-irrigation systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global micro-irrigation systems market, followed by Europe and North America. This market is also projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The large market share of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributed to the increasing government initiatives to conserve water, increase crop yields and optimize plant growth, the increasing need for a more sustainable way to irrigate crops and reduce water waste, technological advancements in micro-irrigation, the need to improve soil health by delivering water and nutrients directly to crops, and growing water scarcity in the region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants in the last three to four years. The key players operating in the micro-irrigation systems market are Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), Valmont Industries, Inc. (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.), T-L Irrigation (U.S.), Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc. (U.S.), Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.), Irritec S.p.A (U.S.), Netafim Limited (Israel), Lindsay Corporation (U.S.), Hunter Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Harvel Agua India Private Limited (India), and Nelson Irrigation Corporation (U.S.).

Scope of the report:

Micro-irrigation Systems, by Type

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Spray Irrigation

Subsurface Irrigation

Bubbler Irrigation

Micro-irrigation Systems, by Offering

Hardware Drippers Polyethylene Tubing Valves Filters Sprays & Sprinklers Controllers Sensors Pumping Connectors Pressure Regulators Monitoring & Controlling Devices Other Hardware

Software Interfacing Software Forecasting Software Other Software

Services

Micro-irrigation Systems, by Method

Smart Micro-irrigation

Traditional Micro-irrigation

Micro-irrigation Systems, by Crop type

Plantation Crops

Orchard Crops & Vineyards

Field Crops

Grasslands & Grazelands

Other Crops

Micro-irrigation Systems, by Application

Agriculture

Golf & Sports Ground

Residential

Commercial

Other Applications

Micro-irrigation Systems, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Thailand Australia & New Zealand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Israel Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



