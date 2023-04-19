Automox Packs its Biggest Punch Yet with New Dashboard, Expanded Remote Control Functionality, and a Massive List of Supported Third-Parties

Boulder, Colo, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox®, the leader in cloud-native IT operations, today announced several new product updates to further simplify and automate cross-platform endpoint management for IT admins. The company launched a new dashboard, added macOS support to its remote control functionality, and expanded its third-party patching catalog.

The advancements come as the company doubles down on its commitment to help IT teams more easily manage any operating system – Windows, macOS, and over a dozen Linux distributions – as well as all of their third-party applications from a single cloud-based console.

“IT teams today face a monumental task,” said Corey Bodzin, Senior VP of Product. “They’re managing multiple operating systems for a complex workforce, and often doing it with limited resources. Add to that bloated tech stacks, and you can see how IT annoyances quickly turn into major business challenges – and growing costs.”

More intuitive tools, and fewer of them, can alleviate much of the daily stresses for IT – and result in significant efficiency gains for businesses, too. “Automox gives IT teams the upper hand. They can take full control of their environment with thoughtful automation, centralized cross-platform management, and fully automated third-party patching for hundreds of titles,” continued Bodzin.

Automox’s new dashboard automatically surfaces the most pressing endpoint management priorities without teams having to manually pull data or scour through reports. Teams can quickly see what needs fixing – whether it’s a configuration issue, vulnerability remediation, or a third-party patch – and then deploy automated fixes at scale.

And with integrated remote control now extended to macOS, admins can get extra granular with troubleshooting Macs in addition to Windows endpoints.

“IT admins need bulk automated fixes for cross-platform and third-party patching to keep their endpoints up to date and secure. But they also still need the level of control that allows them to customize their patching strategy or troubleshoot a single endpoint. With our latest enhancements, Automox delivers thoughtful automation that gives them both,” finished Bodzin.

The latest platform enhancements follow a year of record-breaking customer growth as well as award recognition from respected third-party software marketplace, G2 for “Highest User Adoption” as well as “Leader” and “High Performer” in several of G2’s Spring 2023 Grid® Reports.

About Automox

Automox is the IT operations platform for modern organizations. It makes it easy to keep Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints patched, configured, controlled, and secured – without servers or VPNs. Using thoughtful automation, IT admins can fix critical vulnerabilities faster, slash cost and complexity, and win back hours in their day. Join thousands of companies transforming IT operations into a strategic business driver with Automox. Learn more at: www.automox.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

© 2023 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.