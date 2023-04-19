2023 Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Buyers Survey Report: Digital Technology Investment Plans are Strong Amid Trying Macro Conditions

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 UCC Buyers' Perspectives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the pandemic fades there are questions about the sustainability of remote and hybrid work, how to modify office real estate to support remote work and better employee engagement.
IT decision maker input in this latest survey provides answers. Business leaders are confident that remote work is solidified as a norm, and that supporting remote-based workers is not the challenge that it once was. Evolving work styles have increased focus on the employee experience as a top of mind issue, particularly in the fierce fight to attract and retain skilled workers.
Despite trying macro-economic and political conditions, the outlook is positive for the continued adoption of unified communications and collaboration applications, endpoints and services. Solutions are proving their worth in today's business landscape as evidenced by optimistic IT decision maker input on their budgets and near term digital technology investment plans.
Continued investments are likely to expand UCC technology deployments more broadly across and more deeply within end user organizations of all sizes, industries and regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives
2. Research Methodology and Structure
- Research Methodology
- Respondent Demographics
3. Summary of Key Findings
- Key Findings
4. The Future of Enterprise Communications and Collaboration
- Unified Communications and Collaboration in the New Era of Work
5. IT/Telecom Department Challenges
- IT/Telecom Departments Spotlight Technology Challenges
- IT/Telecom Department Challenges Analysis
6. UCC Solutions Adoption Status and Future Plans
- UCC Adoption is Well Underway
- UCC Solution Adoption Plans are Strong
- UCC Solution Investment Plans Align with Adoption Aspirations
- UCC Solution Adoption Analysis
7. Work Style and Workspace Evolution
- Remote Work is Here to Stay
- Future Remote Work Plans in Asia-Pacific
- Future Remote Work Plans in Europe
- Future Remote Work Plans in Latin America
- Future Remote Work Plans in North America
- Remote Work Prompts Changes to Office Space
- Perceived Benefits of Remote Increases
- Employee Challenges when Working Remotely/from Home
- Work Style and Workspace Analysis
8. UCC Solution Budgets
- Macro Conditions Impact on Investments
- Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in Asia-Pacific
- Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in Europe
- Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in Latin America
- Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in North America
- Respondent Organization's Annual Revenue
9. UCC Budgets are Healthy
- UCC Budget Expectations Align with Investment Plans
- Average UCC Budget Increase Among Organizations Expecting an Increase
- Budget Analysis
- UCC Purchase Factors
- UCC Solution Investment Drivers
- UCC Solution Selection Factors
- Preferred Channels to Source UCC Solutions
- Information Sources when Selecting UCC Solutions
- Purchase Factor Analysis
10. Appendix
