2023 Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Buyers Survey Report: Digital Technology Investment Plans are Strong Amid Trying Macro Conditions

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2023 UCC Buyers' Perspectives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the pandemic fades there are questions about the sustainability of remote and hybrid work, how to modify office real estate to support remote work and better employee engagement.

IT decision maker input in this latest survey provides answers. Business leaders are confident that remote work is solidified as a norm, and that supporting remote-based workers is not the challenge that it once was. Evolving work styles have increased focus on the employee experience as a top of mind issue, particularly in the fierce fight to attract and retain skilled workers.

Despite trying macro-economic and political conditions, the outlook is positive for the continued adoption of unified communications and collaboration applications, endpoints and services. Solutions are proving their worth in today's business landscape as evidenced by optimistic IT decision maker input on their budgets and near term digital technology investment plans.

Continued investments are likely to expand UCC technology deployments more broadly across and more deeply within end user organizations of all sizes, industries and regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives

2. Research Methodology and Structure

Research Methodology

Respondent Demographics

3. Summary of Key Findings

Key Findings

4. The Future of Enterprise Communications and Collaboration

Unified Communications and Collaboration in the New Era of Work

5. IT/Telecom Department Challenges

IT/Telecom Departments Spotlight Technology Challenges

IT/Telecom Department Challenges Analysis

6. UCC Solutions Adoption Status and Future Plans

UCC Adoption is Well Underway

UCC Solution Adoption Plans are Strong

UCC Solution Investment Plans Align with Adoption Aspirations

UCC Solution Adoption Analysis

7. Work Style and Workspace Evolution

Remote Work is Here to Stay

Future Remote Work Plans in Asia-Pacific

Future Remote Work Plans in Europe

Future Remote Work Plans in Latin America

Future Remote Work Plans in North America

Remote Work Prompts Changes to Office Space

Perceived Benefits of Remote Increases

Employee Challenges when Working Remotely/from Home

Work Style and Workspace Analysis

8. UCC Solution Budgets

Macro Conditions Impact on Investments

Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in Asia-Pacific

Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in Europe

Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in Latin America

Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in North America

Respondent Organization's Annual Revenue

9. UCC Budgets are Healthy

UCC Budget Expectations Align with Investment Plans

Average UCC Budget Increase Among Organizations Expecting an Increase

Budget Analysis

UCC Purchase Factors

UCC Solution Investment Drivers

UCC Solution Selection Factors

Preferred Channels to Source UCC Solutions

Information Sources when Selecting UCC Solutions

Purchase Factor Analysis

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73uevd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.