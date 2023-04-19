Global E-Commerce Logistics Market Report 2023: Growth of Digital Technology Fuels the Sector

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global e-commerce logistics market grew from $570.26 billion in 2022 to $684.88 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1%. The e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow to $1418.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.0%.

Major players in the e-commerce logistics market are DHL International GmbH, Aramex International, FedEx Corporation, S.F. Express Co Ltd., Ceva Holdings LLC, United Parcel Service Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Clipper Logistics PLC., Deutsche Post AG, Gati Limited, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Nippon Express Co Ltd., Kenco Group Inc., and Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.



E-commerce logistics refer to the process of providing shipping services to online businesses, and it involves inventory management, warehousing, packaging, labeling, billing, shipping, payment collection, return, and exchange of delivered products. The e-commerce logistics are used to deliver products to online businesses or customers.



The main types of e-commerce logistics are transportation, warehousing, and value-added services. Transportation refers to the movement of goods and people from place to place and the various means by which such movement is accomplished. The operational area includes domestic and international and is delivered through standard delivery and same-day delivery. Several categories involved are apparel and lifestyle, automotive, books and periodicals, engineering, FMCG, consumer electronics, healthcare, hi-tech, and other categories. The end-users involved are B2B and B2C.



The e-commerce logistics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides e-commerce logistics market statistics, including e-commerce logistics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an e-commerce logistics market share, detailed e-commerce logistics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the e-commerce logistics industry. This e-commerce logistics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the E-commerce logistics market. Major companies are integrating novel technologies such as Blockchain, automation, and patented technologies to provide insights, increase consumer experience, and secure operations. Blockchain and automation technologies decrease the cost and time for delivery.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the e-commerce logistics market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this e-commerce logistics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the e-commerce logistics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growth of digital technology is expected to propel the growth of the e-commerce logistics market going forward. Digital technology refers to all electronic tools, automated systems, technological equipment, and resources that generate processes or store data. The proliferation of digital technology has influenced consumer decisions, resulting in a vast volume of e-commerce, which in turn increased the use of e-commerce logistics to ship e-commerce products.



The e-commerce logistics market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing drop shipping, wholesaling and warehousing and white labeling services. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



