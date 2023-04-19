Global PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Market Report 2023: Major Players Include ANSYS, Plex Systems, Autodesk and Dassault Systemes

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PLM in Discrete Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plm in discrete manufacturing market grew from $21.11 billion in 2022 to $22.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The plm in discrete manufacturing market is expected to grow to $31.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

The major players in the PLM in discrete manufacturing market are ANSYS Inc., Plex Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infor, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc., Lascom, Engusa, GRAMONT Group, KloudPLM, and OpenBOM.

The main components of PLM in discrete manufacturing are software and services. Software refers to the entire set of programs and routines associated with the operation of a computer system. On-premise and cloud deployment models are available. The various sizes of enterprises include large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. These are used in automotive and transportation, industrial machinery and heavy equipment, high-tech and consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, and other industry verticals.



Strategic collaboration is a key trend that is gaining traction in the discrete manufacturing PLM market. Major companies operating in the PLM discrete manufacturing market are looking for partnerships to strengthen their position in the PLM discrete manufacturing market.



North America was the largest region in the PLM in discrete manufacturing market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this PLM in discrete manufacturing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the PLM in discrete manufacturing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The surge in the adoption of smart factories and smart manufacturing is expected to propel the growth of PLM in the discrete manufacturing market going forward. A smart factory refers to a digitized manufacturing facility, whereas smart manufacturing is a technology-driven approach that utilizes internet-connected machinery to monitor the production process. PLM Discrete helps smart factories and smart manufacturing by taking decisions that are made using this information to enhance procedures and deal with any potential problems.

For instance, in March 2022, according to Plex Systems, a US-based software company operating in the PLM in the discrete manufacturing market, in its 7th annual state of smart manufacturing report, smart manufacturing adoption rates increased 50% over twelve months, and 2 out of every 3 manufacturers are using some form of smart manufacturing component. Therefore, the surge in the adoption of smart factories and smart manufacturing is driving the growth of PLM in the discrete manufacturing market.



