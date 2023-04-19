Propylene Market in North America is likely to Grow at a Rapid Speed to 2031 | Reveals Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global propylene market is estimated to reach over USD 137.81 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period.

Propylene is an organic chemical that exists in the form of a gas and has no color. It is a flammable hydrocarbon that is commonly used as fuel. The majority of propylene is extracted during the petroleum refining process. Propylene has a molecular weight of 42.08 g/mol and the chemical formula C3H6. Propylene, also known as propene, is derived from petroleum; significant amounts of propylene are used in the production of elastomers, resins, fibres, and many other chemical products. Acrylonitrile is a propylene derivative that is utilized in polymers and elastomeric fiber.







Acrylonitrile is widely used in sweaters, socks, athletics, and home furnishings, accounting for the majority of its market share. Acrylonitrile is also utilized in medical equipment such as valves, mechanical seals, and pumps as the global coronavirus epidemic increases demand for medical equipment, which in turn increases demand for acrylonitrile and propylene in the market.

Recent Developments:

In June 2022, Linde Engineering stated that it had begun work on a large-scale redesign of Slovnaft's polypropylene (PP3) factory in Bratislava, Slovakia, a member of the MOL Group. The overhaul would increase the plant's production capacity by 18% to 300 kilotons of polypropylene per year, and the storage facility will be expanded from 45 to 61 silos in total.

Propylene Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 105.74 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 137.81 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 3.12 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, Volume (Tons) and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Type, Material, And Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Propylene consumption is quickly increasing in the vehicle industry, which is projected to drive the growth of the propylene market during the forecast period. Polypropylene is a propylene polymer made from propylene monomer, used in the vehicle industry. Automobile manufacture on a large scale increases demand for polypropylene items like bumpers, interior trim, instrument panels, battery cases and trays, fender liners, door trims, and other machinery.

Challenges:

Stringent safety rules linked with propylene transportation and manufacture were major limitations on the propylene market. When subjected to high pressures and temperatures, propylene becomes poisonous, highly flammable, and dangerous. Propylene distributors should invest in methods, equipment, and technology to reduce hazardous and chemical levels. These limitations raised manufacturing costs in the propylene industry, limiting the potential for expenditures in product expansion, new product launches, and expansion into new markets, consequently impacting market growth.

Regional Trends:

In the near future, the Asia-Pacific Propylene Market is anticipated to record the maximum market revenue share. This regional growth can be attributed to increased demand for the packaging and automobile manufacturing industries. The expanding use of propylene in China, Japan, and India's food and beverage, packaging, and care industries are significant contributors to the regional market's expansion.

The global propylene market is anticipated to expand steadily in Europe in the following years. Significant factor driving the development of the Propylene market in Europe is the use of items in healthcare and pharmaceutical, electrical and electronic, and other industries.





Segmentation of Propylene Market-

By Derivatives-

Polypropylene

Propylene Oxide

Cumene/Phenol

Acrylonitrile

Acrylic Acid

Oligomers

Alcohols

Acrylates

Others

By Type-

Homopolymer

Copolymer

Random

Block

By Application-

Injection Molding

Film & Sheet

Raffia

Fiber

Blow Molding

By End-User-

Packaging

Electronics

Medical

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Construction

Textile

Agriculture

Other

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

