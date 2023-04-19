The Ethernet Switch Market Size Is Expected To Grow At A Rate Of More Than 5% And Reach $6.5 Billion By 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Ethernet Switch Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Ethernet Switch Global Market Report 2023, the global ethernet switch market size is expected to grow from $5.03 billion in 2022 to $5.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5%. The global ethernet switch market share is then expected to grow to $6.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 5%.



The increased demand for high-speed internet services is projected to boost the ethernet switch industry ahead. A connection to the internet with a minimum download speed of 25 Mbps and a maximum bandwidth of 1,024 kbps in both the upstream and downstream directions is considered high-speed internet. Ethernet switches help to improve network dependability and transmission throughput up to 1,000 Mbps. According to research provided by the United States Census Bureau, a US-based major agency of the United States Federal Statistical System, an estimated 78.1 percent of American households had a high-speed Internet connection in 2020 in October 2021. Despite the fact that the majority of Americans have access to computers and high-speed Internet, there are differences in high-speed internet use by age and race. As a result, the increased demand for high-speed internet services is moving the ethernet switch market forward.

Major players in the ethernet switch market are Cisco Systems Inc., Arista Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., Brocade Communications Systems, D-link Corporation, Allied Telesis Inc.

Technological advances have emerged as a prominent trend that is gaining traction in the market for ethernet switches. To increase their market position, major businesses in the ethernet switch industry are producing technologically advanced products. Antaira Technologies, LLC, a US-based industrial networking and communication equipment manufacturing firm, for example, announced the LNP-0800G and LNP-0800G-24 unmanned ethernet switches with permanent Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology in September 2022. Antaira's PoE-managed switches with 802.3bt support persistent PoE technology. This solution ensures that powered devices continue to receive power during firmware changes, allowing data collecting to continue uninterrupted. It also prevents linked devices from being reset if power is restored. Both switches provide store-and-forward transmission, which reduces collisions and frame errors, while high EFT and ESD protection protects against interference in high electromagnetic environments such as automation systems.

North America was the largest region in the ethernet switch market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region as per the global ethernet switch market overview. The regions covered in the global ethernet switch market analysis are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global ethernet switch market is segmented by product into modular ethernet switches, fixed configuration ethernet switches; by switching ports into 100ME, 1GBE, 10 GBE, 40 GBE, 100 GBE; by application into residential use, office or commercial use, industrial use, other applications; by end-user into carrier ethernet, data center, enterprise and campus.

Ethernet Switch Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the industrial ethernet switch market size, ethernet switch market segments, ethernet switch market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

