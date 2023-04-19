Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.3%

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market, By Product Type, By Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of global crude oil flow improvers market and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022, as the base year.
Company Profiles
- Halliburton Company
- BASF SE
- LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc.
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Baker Hughes
- A GE Company
- Nalco Champion
- Clariant AG
- Evonik Industries AG
- Infineum International Limited
- Innospec Inc.
Ability to transfer crude oil through pipelines from wellhead to refinery without any complication is important during transportation and extraction. Crude oil deposits is found during these procedures, and leads to several problems. Hence, crude oil flow improvers are used in oil pipelines to improve flow capacity and productivity of crude oil.
Increasing exploration and production activities especially in untapped regions is expected to increase the need to use products and services for efficient operation in the oil and gas industry, and therefore, increasing the demand for crude oil flow improvers.
Red Sea is a potential host for large oil and gas fields. Exploration has been slow due to the complicated topography and the depth of the sea bed. High depth leads to high drilling costs. In March 2022, Minister of Petroleum announced that a global tender will be issued before the end of 2022, in order to explore petroleum reserves including new sectors of the Red Sea after providing international research companies with geophysical data from Egypt's economic zone in the Red Sea.
Political instability in various regions is one of the major restraining factors in growth of global crude oil flow improvers market. Political instability has plagued African countries for decades. Algeria, Libya, and Egypt were victim to the Arab Spring Revolution and have encountered political chaos since then. Oil production has fallen in all the three countries. Egypt has become a net importer and depends on Saudi Arabia to meet its crude oil requirements.
Key features of the study:
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global crude oil flow improvers market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- Global crude oil flow improvers market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, portable toilet manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global crude oil flow improvers market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1587 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2398.8 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market, By Product Type:
- Paraffin Inhibitors
- Asphaltene Inhibitors
- Scale Inhibitors
- Drag Reducing Agent
- Emulsion Breakers
- Biocides
- Pour Point Depressants
- Free Flow/Anticaking Agents
- Others (Hydrate Inhibitors, Wax Dispersants, etc.)
Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market, By Application:
- Extraction
- Pipeline
- Refinery
Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- North Africa
- Central Africa
- South Africa
