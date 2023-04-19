Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.3%

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market, By Product Type, By Application, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of global crude oil flow improvers market and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022, as the base year.

Company Profiles

Halliburton Company

BASF SE

LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Baker Hughes

A GE Company

Nalco Champion

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries AG

Infineum International Limited

Innospec Inc.

Ability to transfer crude oil through pipelines from wellhead to refinery without any complication is important during transportation and extraction. Crude oil deposits is found during these procedures, and leads to several problems. Hence, crude oil flow improvers are used in oil pipelines to improve flow capacity and productivity of crude oil.



Increasing exploration and production activities especially in untapped regions is expected to increase the need to use products and services for efficient operation in the oil and gas industry, and therefore, increasing the demand for crude oil flow improvers.



Red Sea is a potential host for large oil and gas fields. Exploration has been slow due to the complicated topography and the depth of the sea bed. High depth leads to high drilling costs. In March 2022, Minister of Petroleum announced that a global tender will be issued before the end of 2022, in order to explore petroleum reserves including new sectors of the Red Sea after providing international research companies with geophysical data from Egypt's economic zone in the Red Sea.



Political instability in various regions is one of the major restraining factors in growth of global crude oil flow improvers market. Political instability has plagued African countries for decades. Algeria, Libya, and Egypt were victim to the Arab Spring Revolution and have encountered political chaos since then. Oil production has fallen in all the three countries. Egypt has become a net importer and depends on Saudi Arabia to meet its crude oil requirements.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global crude oil flow improvers market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

Global crude oil flow improvers market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, portable toilet manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global crude oil flow improvers market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1587 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2398.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market, By Product Type:

Paraffin Inhibitors

Asphaltene Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Drag Reducing Agent

Emulsion Breakers

Biocides

Pour Point Depressants

Free Flow/Anticaking Agents

Others (Hydrate Inhibitors, Wax Dispersants, etc.)

Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market, By Application:

Extraction

Pipeline

Refinery

Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

North Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ommnpi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment