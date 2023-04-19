Global ROADM WSS Business Report 2023-2030: Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future for the IT & Telecom Sector

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ROADM WSS Component: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global ROADM WSS Component Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for ROADM WSS Component estimated at US$756.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Blocker-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.1% CAGR and reach US$693.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $214.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR



The ROADM WSS Component market in the U.S. is estimated at US$214.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$379.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 10.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 341 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $756.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1900 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Disruptions in the Communications Industry

IT & Telecom Plays Critical Role in COVID-19 Crisis Management

Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future for the IT & Telecom Sector: ROADM WSS Component to Witness Healthy Growth

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

An Introduction to Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (ROADMs)

Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS): Vital Active Elements of ROADM

Select Technologies for ROADM Subsystems

WSS-based ROADM Architectures

Unique Advantages of ROADM WSS Components

Packet-Optical Transport Systems - An Overview

Factors Promoting Network Upgrade

Burgeoning Adoption to Ensure Seamless Communication Augments Growth of ROADM WSS Component Market

Recent Market Activity

WSS Segment to Exhibit Fastest Growth

Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market: Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Communication Sector Remains Primary End-User

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

Competitive Scenario

ROADM WSS Component - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Spiraling Demand and Unique Advantages Fuel Demand for ROADM WSS Components

ROADM Brings Enormous Changes to Optical Fiber Networks for Enhanced Data Flows

From WDM to ROADM...

...Next-Generation ROADMs

Rise in Global IP Traffic Entails Network Upgrade - Offers Growth Prospects for ROADM WSS Components

Entertainment Services and Enterprise Mobility Contribute to High Growth in Data Traffic

Cloud Computing Via Mobile Devices Drives Demand for Advanced Network Technologies and Higher Bandwidth

Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage Breakdown of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

The Need for High Bandwidth Offers Prospects for ROADM and WSS Components

Robust Growth for ROADM Suggests Opportunities for ROADM WSS Components

3D WSS ROADM Devices Reduce cost for Branches in Submarine Networks

Optical Switching Witnesses Renaissance of OXCs

