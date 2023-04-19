Global ROADM WSS Business Report 2023-2030: Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future for the IT & Telecom Sector

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ROADM WSS Component: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global ROADM WSS Component Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for ROADM WSS Component estimated at US$756.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Blocker-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.1% CAGR and reach US$693.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $214.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The ROADM WSS Component market in the U.S. is estimated at US$214.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$379.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 10.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Disruptions in the Communications Industry
- IT & Telecom Plays Critical Role in COVID-19 Crisis Management
- Growing Focus on Connectivity Spells Bright Long-term Future for the IT & Telecom Sector: ROADM WSS Component to Witness Healthy Growth
- Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
- An Introduction to Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop Multiplexers (ROADMs)
- Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS): Vital Active Elements of ROADM
- Select Technologies for ROADM Subsystems
- WSS-based ROADM Architectures
- Unique Advantages of ROADM WSS Components
- Packet-Optical Transport Systems - An Overview
- Factors Promoting Network Upgrade
- Burgeoning Adoption to Ensure Seamless Communication Augments Growth of ROADM WSS Component Market
- Recent Market Activity
- WSS Segment to Exhibit Fastest Growth
- Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Internet Data Center Market: Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
- Communication Sector Remains Primary End-User
- While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets
- Competitive Scenario
- ROADM WSS Component - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Spiraling Demand and Unique Advantages Fuel Demand for ROADM WSS Components
- ROADM Brings Enormous Changes to Optical Fiber Networks for Enhanced Data Flows
- From WDM to ROADM...
- ...Next-Generation ROADMs
- Rise in Global IP Traffic Entails Network Upgrade - Offers Growth Prospects for ROADM WSS Components
- Entertainment Services and Enterprise Mobility Contribute to High Growth in Data Traffic
- Cloud Computing Via Mobile Devices Drives Demand for Advanced Network Technologies and Higher Bandwidth
- Growing Proliferation of Cloud Computing: Percentage Breakdown of Cloud IT Spending As a Percentage of Total IT
- Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses
- The Need for High Bandwidth Offers Prospects for ROADM and WSS Components
- Robust Growth for ROADM Suggests Opportunities for ROADM WSS Components
- 3D WSS ROADM Devices Reduce cost for Branches in Submarine Networks
- Optical Switching Witnesses Renaissance of OXCs
