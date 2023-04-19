Green Chemicals Market Worth USD 266.72 Billion to 2031 with CAGR of 10.73% | Exclusive InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Green Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Bio-alcohols, Bio-polymers, Bio-organic acids, Bio-ketones), Application (Industrial & Chemical, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Construction, Automotive)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Green Chemicals Market is estimated to reach over USD 266.72 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period.

Bio-based chemicals, often known as green chemicals, are generated from renewable feedstock. Increasing global acceptance of green cities and green building construction for residential, industrial, and commercial housing will likely drive market growth over the forecast period. Based on green chemistry principles, biopolymer modification produces a diverse range of products for use in the home and personal care products, industrial cleaning products, water treatment, and food additives. This contributes to the reduction of waste during construction, the creation of energy-efficient, water-saving dwellings, and the advancement of the use of sustainable materials.







Green chemicals are increasingly being used in cleaning goods as people seek natural cleaning products for facilities, enterprises, and workplaces while decreasing their environmental imprint. This element encourages people to use green cleaning products. Furthermore, as technology and chemical procedures advanced, the bio-based chemical business became more profitable and is now set to capture a sizable market share. As environmentally conscious manufacturers and customers choose ecologically friendly alternatives, the demand for sustainable chemicals rises.

Recent Developments:

In July 2020, The U.S. industrial gas firm Air Products & Chemicals unveiled plans on Tuesday to create the world's largest green hydrogen facility in Saudi Arabia, fueled by four gigatonnes of wind and solar power. Air Products, Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power, and Neom, a new mega-city planned near Saudi Arabia's borders with Egypt and Jordan, will jointly own the $5 billion project.

List of Prominent Players in the Green Chemicals Market:

Aemetis, Inc. (U.S.)

Albemarle Corporation (U.S.)

Anderson Corporation

Balfour Beatty PLC

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science AG

Bio-Kleen Products, Inc.

Biosciences

Braskem SA (Brazil)

Calera Corporation

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

Dryvit Systems, Inc.

DSM NV

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Huber Engineered Woods LLC

Kingspan Group

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Palmer Industries, Inc.

Plycem USA, Inc.

SECOS Group Ltd (Australia)

Silver Line Building Products LLC

Thermafiber, Inc.

USG Corporation





Green Chemicals Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 108.16 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 266.72 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 10.73 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, Volume (KT) and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Product And Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing government initiatives and government incentives to regional manufacturers to employ sustainable components in manufacturing are factors that will drive the market over the forecast period. The global public-private partnership bridges the gap between scientific discovery and the real-world application of green chemistry in emerging and transition economies. UNIDO's major green chemistry initiative aims to solve the issues posed by hazardous chemicals through comprehensive, multi-faceted measures and preventive chemical and waste design and management.

Challenges:

Technology availability issues are an intellectual property hurdle. Industrial research has resulted in the invention of new chemical reactions or green routes; nevertheless, this information is not widely available in the industry. Firms that produce it frequently protect it as intellectual property in order to gain a competitive advantage, resulting in minimal knowledge and technology transmission within the industry. Many individuals need to be made aware that green chemical science exists and offers considerable advantages.

Regional Trends:

Europe's green chemicals market is expected to register a major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The growing demand for sustainable products, along with the presence of key companies in the region and the rising use of green chemicals across multiple industries, including food & drinks, personal care, automotive, and packaging, is boosting the market growth. Additionally, the chemical sector in Europe is increasingly focusing on the manufacturing of green chemicals in order to develop sustainable and eco-friendly products.





Segmentation of Green Chemicals Market-

By Product-

Bioalcohols Bio-ethanol Bio-butanol Bio-methanol Other Bio-alcohols

Bio-Organic Acids Bio-lactic Acid Bio-acetic Acid Bio-citric Acid Bio-adipic Acid Bio-acrylic Acid Bio-succinic Acid Other Bio-organic Acids

Bio-Ketones

Bio-Polymers Polylactic Acid (PLA) Bio-polyethylene Other Bio-polymers

Other Green Chemicals

By Application-

Industrial & Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Packaging

Food & Beverages

Construction

Automotive

Other Applications

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

