Global Mobile Medical Apps Market Strategy Report 2023: Market to Reach $42.5 Billion by 2030 - Integration of Ai and Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Bodes Well for the Market

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Medical Apps: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Mobile Medical Apps Market to Reach $42.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Medical Apps estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Medical Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 25.5% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nutrition & Fitness segment is readjusted to a revised 29.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR



The Mobile Medical Apps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.9% and 25% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 573 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Mobile Health Apps Gain Interest Amid the Pandemic

List of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Apps

Fitness App Downloads Grow

Rise in Apps Developed for Contact Tracing

Mobile Health Transforms Healthcare Industry

Mobile App Development Trends in Healthcare

Outlook

Apps Find Favor Among Medical Professionals

Developing Countries to Lead Growth in Future

Reference Apps Bring in Digital Revolution in Healthcare Sector

Barriers to Adoption of Mobile Medical Apps

Concerns over Security & Compliance

Patient Information Security: A Major Constraint

Medical Apps Lack Clinical Involvement

Potential Risk of Medical Apps in Clinical Settings

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps

Optimizing Blockchain Technology to Deliver Efficient Health Care

Prominence of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications

Impact of Internet of Things (IoT) on the Mobile Health Care Industry

Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry

AR\VR Technology to Play a Significant Role

Apps Favored over Mobile Websites

Growing Role of Telemedicine

Video Consultation Apps on Rise

Inclination of Young Consumers Towards Digital Health Technology: Opportunity in Store

Fitness Apps Gain Interest Amid Growing Health Consciousness

Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Significance of Mobile Medical Apps

Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Medical Apps Adoption

Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Bodes Well for Mobile Medical Apps Market

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Shortage of Medical Professionals: Mobile Medical Apps Come to the Rescue

Smartphone Penetration & Declining Price of Connected Devices Drive Adoption of Health and Fitness Apps

Increasing Ownership of Mobile Devices among Medical Professionals - A Business Case for Mobile Apps Market

Expanding 5G Connectivity to Drive Adoption of Mobile Medical Apps

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 92 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories

AliveCor

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

AstraZeneca PLC

Athena Health

Azumio

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

CoheroHealth, LLC

DarioHealth

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fitbit, Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Health Arx Technologies Pvt Ltd

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Merck and Co., Inc

MetaOptima Technology Inc

Novartis AG

NuvoAir AB

Pfizer, Inc

Sanofi S.A

SkinVision BV

WebMD Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/juli0x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment