Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

The nasal drug delivery technology market was valued at US$71.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Nasal drug delivery technology has become one of the most popular drug delivery methods among patients and healthcare professionals as a result of increased patient preference for nasal medication delivery due to ease of administration, improved efficacy, and increased acceptance of self-administration practices. Compared to parenteral and oral administration methods, nasal medication delivery has a number of benefits. One of the key benefits of nasal drug delivery is how quickly it begins to work and absorb. For treating acute diseases that necessitate initiating treatment right away, this is extremely helpful. Moreover, the demand for efficient nasal medications is anticipated to increase due to the rising prevalence and incidence of respiratory diseases around the world as a result of numerous factors such as pollution, unhealthy lifestyles, and cigarette use. In order to effectively treat a variety of illnesses, including allergic rhinitis, nasal congestion, migraines, and pain management, drugs are frequently administered through the nose.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Positive Impact on the Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the nasal drug delivery technology market worldwide. Nasal drug delivery devices were utilised at home more often than in clinics or hospitals. More people are turning to nasal inhalers to manage ailments like asthma, migraines, and other mental problems. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a noticeable rise in the use of nasal sprays among those who are more health conscious. With the COVID-19 virus primarily affecting the respiratory system, there has been an increased demand for nasal drug delivery products, particularly for the delivery of antiviral drugs and vaccines. This has led to increased combined R&D initiatives undertaken by pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organisation for the development of more effective and fast-acting nasal vaccines that can be administered with minimal side effects. The development of vaccinations using nasal drug delivery technology has also been a focus of various pharmaceutical companies, and several of these vaccines are currently undergoing clinical testing. Many of the nasal COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by drug regulatory bodies in various countries.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growth in Chronic Respiratory Diseases

The prevalence of respiratory illnesses has increased during the past several years. Some of the main causes of the rise in these illnesses and respiratory infections are sudden climate change, rising pollution, and a decline in immunity brought on by a sedentary lifestyle. Chronic respiratory conditions include COPD, asthma, pneumoconiosis, pulmonary sarcoidosis, and interstitial pulmonary disease. These disorders have a significant socioeconomic impact on society and governments. Since many years, both in children and adults, acute lower respiratory tract infections have consistently been included in the top three causes of death and disability. In developing countries, respiratory ailments make up over 80% of all illnesses. COPD affected 200 million people worldwide in 2022.Compared to significant lifestyle conditions including hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, and others, COPD has a higher incidence rate. The number of people suffering with chronic respiratory illnesses has increased by about 40% during the last 20 years. Asthma in youngsters is also becoming more prevalent worldwide.

The necessity for novel drug treatments and their associated effective routes of delivery is anticipated to increase due to the growing prevalence of these target conditions globally and growing public awareness of the importance of early detection and treatment.

Advancement in Technology to Boost Industry Growth

Advancements in technology and the launch of advanced nasal drug delivery devices are anticipated to boost market growth in coming years. Multidose nasal devices owing to their ability to enable users to consume more of the product from the same container in a larger volume and at a lower cost than single-dose nasal spray bottles, are growing in popularity. Throughout the course of the forecast period, it is predicted that the market for nasal drug delivery technologies would rise as a result of new product development and approvals in multidose nasal devices. For instance, the first metal-free, recyclable multidose nasal spray pump for nasal saline and other over-the-counter pharmaceutical items, APF Futurity, was introduced by Aptar Pharma in 2023.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Nasal drug delivery has become one of the most convenient ways to take drugs. Due to the fact that patient outcomes have improved as a result of making pharmaceuticals and therapies more accessible to patients, making them simpler to use, and enabling their access to the care they require, it is projected that the market will rise. Increased R&D spending and strategies for the development of innovative nasal medication therapies, especially for conditions unrelated to the respiratory system, are other factors that affect market growth. For instance, Pfizer released the nasal spray Zavzpret (zavegepant) in 2023 to effectively treat migraines. Similar to that, it was claimed to help those with Alzheimer's. An Osaka City University research team claimed to have achieved remarkable findings for the clinical testing of an anti-nasal Alzheimer's spray in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the nasal drug delivery technology market are AptarGroup, Inc, AstraZeneca PLC Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson, and Company., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Flo Nasal Solution., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, H&T Presspart, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Naveh Pharma Ltd, Nemera, Novartis AG, Neurelis Inc, OptiNose, Inc, Pfizer Inc., PendoPharm Inc., Recipharm AB, Teleflex, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer Inc's ZAVZPRE (zavegepant), the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. The FDA approval of ZAVZPRET marks a significant breakthrough for people with migraine who need freedom from pain and prefer alternative options to oral medications.

In January 2023, Aptar Pharma, part of AptarGroup launched APF Futurity, its first metal-free, multidose nasal spray pump developed to deliver nasal saline and other comparable over the counter (OTC) formulations.

