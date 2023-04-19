Vallourec: Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital

VALLOUREC
French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a Board of Directors
with share capital of €4,635,552.54
Registered office: 12, rue de la Verrerie – 92190 Meudon, France
Registered on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under n° 552 142 200
Meudon, 19 April 2023
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights
and shares comprising the share capital
Article L. 233-8-II of the Code de commerce and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)
|Date
|Total number
of outstanding shares
|Theoretical total number of voting rights (1)
|Net total number
of voting rights (2)
|31 March 2023
|231 777 627
|229 228 999
|229 080 116
|28 February 2023
|231 777 627
|229 228 999
|229 080 116
|31 January 2023
|231 777 627
|229 228 999
|229 080 116
|31 December 2023
|231 777 627
|229 228 999
|229 080 116
|30 November 2022
|231 777 627
|229 228 999
|229 080 116
|31 October 2022
|231 777 627
|229 228 999
|229 080 116
|30 September 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 779 545
|31 August 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 779 545
|31 July 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 779 545
|30 June 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 779 502
|31 May 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|30 April 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 March 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|28 February 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 January 2022
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 December 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|30 November 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 October 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|30 September 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 August 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 740 763
|31 July 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 714 160
|30 June 2021
|228 928 428
|228 928 428
|228 914 031
|31 May 2021
|11 449 694
|11 811 810
|11 797 413
|30 April 2021
|11 449 694
|11 811 772
|11 790 691
|31 March 2021
|11 449 694
|11 811 662
|11 810 581
|28 February 2021
|11 449 694
|11 809 473
|11 808 392
|31 January 2021
|11 449 694
|11 809 652
|11 808 571
|31 December 2020
|11 449 694
|11 810 456
|11 809 375
|30 November 2020
|11 449 694
|11 809 708
|11 808 627
|31 October 2020
|11 449 694
|11 809 929
|11 808 848
|30 September 2020
|11 449 694
|11 809 877
|11 808 796
|31 August 2020
|11 449 694
|11 792 317
|11 791 236
|31 July 2020
|11 449 694
|11 792 291
|11 791 210
|30 June 2020
|11 449 694
|11 792 487
|11 791 352
|31 May 2020
|11 449 694
|11 825 998
|11 810 412
|30 April 2020
|457 987 760
|467 246 708
|466 723 205
|31 March 2020
|457 987 760
|467 212 665
|466 689 162
|29 February 2020
|457 987 760
|470 490 431
|469 966 928
|31 January 2020
|457 987 760
|470 448 503
|469 925 000
|31 December 2019
|457 987 760
|470 435 812
|469 912 309
|30 November 2019
|457 987 760
|470 400 552
|469 877 049
|31 October 2019
|457 987 760
|470 391 503
|469 868 000
|30 September 2019
|457 987 760
|470 373 857
|469 850 354
|31 August 2019
|457 987 760
|470 365 861
|469 842 358
|31 July 2019
|457 987 760
|470 354 599
|469 831 096
|30 June 2019
|457 987 760
|470 370 960
|469 842 814
|31 May 2019
|457 987 760
|470 352 202
|469 824 056
|30 April 2019
|457 987 760
|470 352 409
|469 717 892
|31 March 2019
|457 987 760
|470 318 361
|468 612 089
|28 February 2019
|457 987 760
|470 289 887
|469 583 848
|31 January 2019
|457 987 760
|470 288 267
|470 197 228
|31 December 2018
|457 987 760
|470 286 184
|470 195 145
|30 November 2018
|457 987 760
|470 207 119
|470 116 080
|31 October 2018
|457 987 760
|470 207 002
|470 115 963
|30 September 2018
|457 987 760
|470 205 298
|470 114 259
|31 August 2018
|457 987 760
|470 204 668
|470 113 629
|31 July 2018
|457 987 760
|470 202 926
|470 111 887
|30 June 2018
|457 987 760
|470 071 367
|469 972 774
|31 May 2018
|457 987 760
|470 062 108
|469 963 515
|30 April 2018
|457 987 760
|470 063 032
|469 964 439
(1) The theoretical (or gross) number of voting rights is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of thresholds: it includes voting rights stripped from shares that do not have the right to vote (own controlled shares, liquidity contract, etc...), but excludes shares which have no voting rights (preferred shares).
(2) The net number of voting rights (or voting rights “exercisable at a Shareholders’ Meeting”) is calculated by excluding shares without voting rights. It is provided for public information, in accordance with the AMF recommendation dated July 17, 2007.
The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.
This information is also available on the Vallourec website under “Regulated information”: https://www.vallourec.com/en/hub-finance/informations-reglementees
