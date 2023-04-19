English Dutch

Lochem, 19 April 2023

ForFarmers convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 5 June, 2023

ForFarmers N.V. announces that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Monday 5 June, 2023, starting at 11.00 am (CET) at the offices of ForFarmers N.V., Kwinkweerd 12, 7241 CW (Twentezaal) in relation to the appointment of Rob Kiers as member of the Executive Board (COO). The convocation announcement and the agenda and explanatory notes to the agenda are available via the corporate website of ForFarmers ( www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en ) under Investors/General Meeting of Shareholders.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. (Lochem, the Netherlands) is an international organisation that provides complete and innovative feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. With its “For the Future of Farming” mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and to further increasing the sustainability of the agricultural sector.

With annual sales of around 9 million tons of animal feed, ForFarmers is a prominent player in Europe. The company is active in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,500 employees. In 2022, the turnover amounted to approximately €3.3 billion.

ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.