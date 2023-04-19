Global Mezzanine Floor Market Report to 2027: Increased Online Shopping and Emergence of Multiple E-commerce Sites Drives Demand

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mezzanine Floor Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Floor Type (Free Standing, Rack Supported, Concrete), By Construction (Indoor, Outdoor), By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mezzanine floor market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period, 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Jungheinrich AG

MiTek Mezzanine Systems Inc.

SSI Schaefer Group

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.,

Mecalux S.A,

MezzaTech

Stow International

STILL GmbH.

Konvex Storage Solution

Increased online shopping and emergence of multiple e-commerce site is contributing to the increased demand for warehouse and mezzanine floor maximizes floor area thereby it is witnessing increased demand from the commercial sector.



Operational load on the distribution channel is increasing as online sales shipments are increased. It has encouraged the establishment of new storage warehouse infrastructure worldwide as the number of warehouses is forecast to increase. While rental houses or additional floors can help companies overcome warehouse space challenges, it can turn into an expensive project for them.

Further, building different concrete slabs or wall structures is costly in urban areas. Building an additional floor is also tricky since the government has restricted the expansion of buildings. These problems have amplified the adoption of freestanding mezzanines that employ the warehouse space without any building expansion and modification. A mezzanine is an intermediate level in a building that is partially exposed to the floor with a double-height ceiling, which does not cover the entire floor area of the structure and can say that is a loft with flat walls.



Low Cost, Large Space to Drive the Mezzanine Floor Market



Industrial mezzanines increase storage area with minimum price, time, and disruption. The expansion of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market for industrial mezzanines in the upcoming years. Additionally, adopting cost-effective operating procedures by industries to increase productivity, enhance storage facilities, and make the most use of available space is eventually contributing to expanding the worldwide industrial mezzanines market.



Competitors in the mezzanine floor market are offering industrial mezzanines with smart designs and various materials that are simple to disassemble and move. This encourages users to invest in industrial mezzanines and improves customer operational efficiency. The flooring can be readily disassembled and relocated as necessary. Mezzanine flooring offers consumers a hassle-free service by resolving their space issues without requiring formal planning authorization, which advances the working process.



Additionally, the market player in the mezzanine floor business has benefited from government efforts that support the building of warehouses and housing complexes, especially in industrialized nations. For instance, the Jackson Planning Board members decided to approve the development of a warehouse on Herman Road in August 2022. Office space was supposed to be on the mezzanine level, while the warehouse was on the bottom floor. Supporting an increase in demand for warehouses is willing to promote mezzanine floors.



Technological Advancement in the Global mezzanine floor market



Implementing technology and integrating industrial mezzanines with different material handling systems is a trending aspect worldwide in aerospace, e-commerce, and other major productions. Due to the use of mezzanine floors now sorting process has become synchronized.

Moreover, companies are implementing IoT in storage so that the facility storage owners can combine the production system with a pallet racking system and conveyor system with a tracking facility. For instance, cram international offers product picking applications on the mezzanine floor to support outfeed conveyors for an automated tracking system.

Through the adoption of IoT in market goods, the mezzanine floor offers benefits in distribution centers. Due to the acceptance of this technology by manufacturers market is expected to grow in the forecast period.



Challenges in the Mezzanine flooring market



The development of the industrial mezzanine market is anticipated to be hampered by the implementation of strict laws and regulations by governmental organizations for limited storage capacity improvement or a restriction on construction licenses. Due to rising difficulties in maintaining constant airflow and temperature in high or mezzanine locations, the market for industrial mezzanines is likely to be restricted.



Also at times, manufacturers fabricate the mezzanine floor without safety measurements like handrail, gatekeeper, proper boundaries, and staircase. A highly unsafe situation can occur since workers can lose their lives and be injured, which is a significant challenge in the mezzanine floor market.

Report Scope:



In this report, the Global mezzanine floor market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Mezzanine Floor Market, By Floor Type:

Free Standing

Rack Supported

Concrete

Global Mezzanine Floor Market, By Construction:

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Mezzanine Floor Market, By Application:

Retail

3PL

E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Global Mezzanine Floor Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malayasia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Middle East

South Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvncpc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.