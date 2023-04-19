4 Day Flow Measurement Technology Course: Custody Transfer, Allocation and Fiscal Metering - Focus on Oil & Gas, Petrochemical and Utilities (Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - June 12-15, 2023)

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Custody Transfer, Allocation and Fiscal Metering" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course introduces participants to a variety of flow measurement technologies that are used in Custody Transfer applications, aiming to gain an in-depth understanding about how to achieve the requirements by means of Differential Pressure (DP) measurement, Turbine meters, Positive Displacement meters, Coriolis flow measurement, Magnetic and Ultrasonic flow measurement etc.

The smallest error in the flow measurement of materials like oil, gas, or chemicals as being transferred between a producer (supplier) and a customer may cost company millions of dollars in a year.

Custody Transfer takes place any time fluids are changing possession from one party to another, e.g., from producer to pipeline, pipeline to plant, or pipeline to storage facility. Custody Transfer refers to any agreed metering condition in a sales contract between relevant parties, while Fiscal Metering refers to metering of a commercial transaction that should comply with legal obligations.

Custody Transfer system must generate detailed and indisputable cargo reports, based on accurate flow measurements and standardized calculations. Custody and Fiscal transfer systems are more than just flow-meters. They represent a combination of highly engineered flow measurement systems for the intended application.

Their metering requires exceptional accuracy and repeatability, while the applied methods and measuring result are auditable. Requirements for permissible errors of Custody Transfer meters are recommended in International Standards like AGA, OIML and ISO.

Learning Objectives

Understand key issues and differences related to Custody and Fiscal metering

Grasp Nomination, Scheduling, Validation, Sampling and Analysis

Gain insight into different types of contracts

Learn different types of liquid and gas metering systems

Master parameters to be measured for Based Flow Measurements

Comprehend Fluid and Flow Dynamics

Identify different types of Flow meters and their advantages and disadvantages

Recognise applied accuracy terminology

Become familiar with international Flow measurement standards and their incorporation into major petroleum or gas companies

Establish the factors involved with Standardised Gas Flow metering

Identify and recognize different types of gas and liquid meter provers, their applications and operations

Consider multiphase Flow and water cut measurements

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for executives and engineers in the oil & gas, petrochemical and utilities etc with the following job scope (including but not limited to):

Metering

Measurement

Custody Transfer

Flow Measurement

Quality Measurement Instruments (QMI)

Instrumentation

Projects

Mechanical

Application

E&I (Electrical & Instrument)

Process

Calibration

Officials from the governmental petroleum or finance ministries and regulators will significantly benefit from this course too.

Agenda:

Day One

Section 01: The World of CT Metering

General instrumentation application

Measuring standards

Traceability characterization

Measurement related issues/response

International applied Metering Standards

Meter selection

Differences Fiscal, Custody & Allocation Metering

Metering requirements

Applied metering practices for Oil & Gas

Types of Sales contracts

Meter Performance Tracking/Proving

Section 02: Production Allocation Metering

Metering requirements from Sales to Well

Integrated Production Systems

Purpose of Metering

Sales Custody Transfer Point

Tariffs Oil/Gas

Unitization

Wells Oil/Gas

Reservoir

Sales Allocation example/Concessionaires

Product Allocation Summary

Section 03: Loss Control & LACT System

Aim of Loss Control

Introduction to Loss Control

Marine Bunker L.C.

Representative Fuel Sampling

Lease Automatic C.T.

Typical LACT system

Main Parts of LACT

Section 04: Measurement Accuracy & Quality Assurance

Accuracy, Precision, Standard Deviation & Variance

Measurement Data, Standards, Units and Traceability

Quality Factors, Accuracy, Standard Deviation & Variance

Calibration and Measurement errors

Measurement Specification & Basic Definitions

Have you ever "Playing Darts"?

Repeatability and Reproducibility

Variability & Probability

Statistical Control & Normal Distribution

STD & Systematic Error

Performance Monitoring, Control Chart Tool

Setting up a Control Chart

Warning & Control Limits

Statistical Decision Rules; Reproducibility Rate

Day Two

Section 05: Fluid Dynamics

Fluid Terminology

Viscosity, Dynamic/Kinematic

Shear stress and Shear Rate

Types of Liquid Viscosity

Non-Newtonian properties; Yield Stress

Influences of P and T on viscosity

API Gravity Measurement

Oil Classification

Density and Specific Gravity

Reynolds Number and Viscosity

Vena Contracta

Bernoulli's Theorem

Energy balances in a flowing fluid

Flow Patterns; Swirl Flow

Flow Straighteners and Conditioners

Cavitation and Flashing

Section 06: Flow Metering using ? P

Principles of ? P flow measurement

Measurement Rangeability and Turn down

Standard Orifice,

Type of ? P tap connections

Venturi, Dall Tube, Nozzle type applications

Properties, advantages & disadvantages of Orifice flow measurement

Section 07: Flow Metering Devices other than ? P

Volumetric, Mass and Totalized Flow

Flow Meters and OIML classification

Turbine Meter

Accuracy Influencing factors

Meter factor K

Advantages & Disadvantages Turbine Meter

Positive Displacement Meters

Properties PD meters

Float types, construction and operation principle

Accuracy, advantages & disadvantages VA Flow-meters

Thermal Mass Flow- meters, Operating Principles

Advantages, disadvantages and accuracy of TMF meters

Advantages, disadvantages and accuracy of Coriolis meters, application limitations

Types of installed Ultra Sonic Flow-meters

Transit time & Doppler types of US flow-meters

Issues to be considered before selection of US flowmeter

Day Three

Section 08: MID and OIML Directives

Introduction & Scope

General Requirements

Field of Operation

Accuracy Classes

Case Example

API MPMS Chapter 5.8

Section 09: Moisture Theory & Analysis Methods

Introduction Moisture Measurement

Water Vapor properties

Dalton's Law

Dew Point/Pressure relationship

Hydrocarbon Dew Point

Industrial Moisture Analysis methods

Section 10: Principles of Process Gas Chromatography

Combinations of GC and MS

What is Chromatography

Retention phenomena

Separation factors; Retention factor

Types of Chromatographic columns

Band broadening and column efficiency

Theoretical Plate Model

Temperature influence on separation

Van 'Deemter' efficiency curve

Selection of the type of carrier gas

Peak Selectivity and Resolution

Baseline properties, Noise and LOD

Section 11: Heating Value Measurements

Introduction Calorimetry

Types of Calorimeters

Determination of Heating Values using the Ultimate GC method

Dulong Equation

Gross Calorific determination of Natural Gas by online PGC according to ISO 6976

ISO 6976 - Calculations derived from Natural Gas

Higher and Lower Heating Value

Wobbe Index and CARI

Online Wobbe Index analyzer

Day Four

Section 12: Fiscal Gas Metering Station Design

General Design NG Metering system

Filters; Separators

Flow Control

Sampling

Metering skid pipe configuration

Metering Location and applied technique

Straight run requirements

Pulsation disturbance

Section 13: Flow Meter Proving and Calibration

Reasons for Meter Proving

Outcome of proving

Meter correction

Direct and In-Direct Proving systems

Static & Dynamic Proving systems

Static proving properties

Testing, Calibration & Proving

Calibration of Liquid Turbine Meters

Presentations of Proving Data

Viscosity Independent Range of Turbine Meter

Trends and Practices in Calibration

Volumetric and Gravimetric Calibration Rigs

On-site Calibration

Flow Calibration issues in Hazardous Areas

Flow Calibration Review

Section 14: Metering Prover Systems

Displacement types

Bi-directional Pipe Prover

Ball Prover system

Master Meter systems

Prover general issues

*The following sections are optional subjects that may be discussed depending on registered delegates' interest!

Section 15: Standardized Gas Flow Metering

Section 16: Multiphase Flow and Water Cut Measurements

Speakers:



Dirk Horst

Professional Trainer and Consultant

Neoedge



Instrumentation & Process Analyzer Systems, CT Metering



- 36 years' of Professional Experience

- Instrument trainer at the National Training Institute of Oman

- Competence Assessor and Internal Verifier - City & Guilds for LNG Maintenance Department

- Process Analyser Engineer/Supervisor for maintenance of analyser systems at Nigeria LNG (6 Trains). Successfully set up a smoothly running maintenance team for the daily maintenance and troubleshooting of wide range of LNG analyser systems making use of a self-developed performance.

- Process Analyzer Engineer/Trainer and Consultant during pre-stage and startup of Sakhalin LNG, Russia

- Focal point Analyser Systems for the SMDS rebuilt project in Malaysia

- Process Analyzer Consultant for Shell Global Solutions during commissioning and start-up of the Reliance Refinery in India



