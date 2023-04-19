4 Day Flow Measurement Technology Course: Custody Transfer, Allocation and Fiscal Metering - Focus on Oil & Gas, Petrochemical and Utilities (Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - June 12-15, 2023)

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Custody Transfer, Allocation and Fiscal Metering" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course introduces participants to a variety of flow measurement technologies that are used in Custody Transfer applications, aiming to gain an in-depth understanding about how to achieve the requirements by means of Differential Pressure (DP) measurement, Turbine meters, Positive Displacement meters, Coriolis flow measurement, Magnetic and Ultrasonic flow measurement etc.
The smallest error in the flow measurement of materials like oil, gas, or chemicals as being transferred between a producer (supplier) and a customer may cost company millions of dollars in a year.
Custody Transfer takes place any time fluids are changing possession from one party to another, e.g., from producer to pipeline, pipeline to plant, or pipeline to storage facility. Custody Transfer refers to any agreed metering condition in a sales contract between relevant parties, while Fiscal Metering refers to metering of a commercial transaction that should comply with legal obligations.
Custody Transfer system must generate detailed and indisputable cargo reports, based on accurate flow measurements and standardized calculations. Custody and Fiscal transfer systems are more than just flow-meters. They represent a combination of highly engineered flow measurement systems for the intended application.
Their metering requires exceptional accuracy and repeatability, while the applied methods and measuring result are auditable. Requirements for permissible errors of Custody Transfer meters are recommended in International Standards like AGA, OIML and ISO.
Learning Objectives
- Understand key issues and differences related to Custody and Fiscal metering
- Grasp Nomination, Scheduling, Validation, Sampling and Analysis
- Gain insight into different types of contracts
- Learn different types of liquid and gas metering systems
- Master parameters to be measured for Based Flow Measurements
- Comprehend Fluid and Flow Dynamics
- Identify different types of Flow meters and their advantages and disadvantages
- Recognise applied accuracy terminology
- Become familiar with international Flow measurement standards and their incorporation into major petroleum or gas companies
- Establish the factors involved with Standardised Gas Flow metering
- Identify and recognize different types of gas and liquid meter provers, their applications and operations
- Consider multiphase Flow and water cut measurements
Who Should Attend:
This course is designed for executives and engineers in the oil & gas, petrochemical and utilities etc with the following job scope (including but not limited to):
- Metering
- Measurement
- Custody Transfer
- Flow Measurement
- Quality Measurement Instruments (QMI)
- Instrumentation
- Projects
- Mechanical
- Application
- E&I (Electrical & Instrument)
- Process
- Calibration
Officials from the governmental petroleum or finance ministries and regulators will significantly benefit from this course too.
Agenda:
Day One
Section 01: The World of CT Metering
- General instrumentation application
- Measuring standards
- Traceability characterization
- Measurement related issues/response
- International applied Metering Standards
- Meter selection
- Differences Fiscal, Custody & Allocation Metering
- Metering requirements
- Applied metering practices for Oil & Gas
- Types of Sales contracts
- Meter Performance Tracking/Proving
Section 02: Production Allocation Metering
- Metering requirements from Sales to Well
- Integrated Production Systems
- Purpose of Metering
- Sales Custody Transfer Point
- Tariffs Oil/Gas
- Unitization
- Wells Oil/Gas
- Reservoir
- Sales Allocation example/Concessionaires
- Product Allocation Summary
Section 03: Loss Control & LACT System
- Aim of Loss Control
- Introduction to Loss Control
- Marine Bunker L.C.
- Representative Fuel Sampling
- Lease Automatic C.T.
- Typical LACT system
- Main Parts of LACT
Section 04: Measurement Accuracy & Quality Assurance
- Accuracy, Precision, Standard Deviation & Variance
- Measurement Data, Standards, Units and Traceability
- Quality Factors, Accuracy, Standard Deviation & Variance
- Calibration and Measurement errors
- Measurement Specification & Basic Definitions
- Have you ever "Playing Darts"?
- Repeatability and Reproducibility
- Variability & Probability
- Statistical Control & Normal Distribution
- STD & Systematic Error
- Performance Monitoring, Control Chart Tool
- Setting up a Control Chart
- Warning & Control Limits
- Statistical Decision Rules; Reproducibility Rate
- Day Two
Section 05: Fluid Dynamics
- Fluid Terminology
- Viscosity, Dynamic/Kinematic
- Shear stress and Shear Rate
- Types of Liquid Viscosity
- Non-Newtonian properties; Yield Stress
- Influences of P and T on viscosity
- API Gravity Measurement
- Oil Classification
- Density and Specific Gravity
- Reynolds Number and Viscosity
- Vena Contracta
- Bernoulli's Theorem
- Energy balances in a flowing fluid
- Flow Patterns; Swirl Flow
- Flow Straighteners and Conditioners
- Cavitation and Flashing
Section 06: Flow Metering using ? P
- Principles of ? P flow measurement
- Measurement Rangeability and Turn down
- Standard Orifice,
- Type of ? P tap connections
- Venturi, Dall Tube, Nozzle type applications
- Properties, advantages & disadvantages of Orifice flow measurement
Section 07: Flow Metering Devices other than ? P
- Volumetric, Mass and Totalized Flow
- Flow Meters and OIML classification
- Turbine Meter
- Accuracy Influencing factors
- Meter factor K
- Advantages & Disadvantages Turbine Meter
- Positive Displacement Meters
- Properties PD meters
- Float types, construction and operation principle
- Accuracy, advantages & disadvantages VA Flow-meters
- Thermal Mass Flow- meters, Operating Principles
- Advantages, disadvantages and accuracy of TMF meters
- Advantages, disadvantages and accuracy of Coriolis meters, application limitations
- Types of installed Ultra Sonic Flow-meters
- Transit time & Doppler types of US flow-meters
- Issues to be considered before selection of US flowmeter
Day Three
Section 08: MID and OIML Directives
- Introduction & Scope
- General Requirements
- Field of Operation
- Accuracy Classes
- Case Example
- API MPMS Chapter 5.8
Section 09: Moisture Theory & Analysis Methods
- Introduction Moisture Measurement
- Water Vapor properties
- Dalton's Law
- Dew Point/Pressure relationship
- Hydrocarbon Dew Point
- Industrial Moisture Analysis methods
Section 10: Principles of Process Gas Chromatography
- Combinations of GC and MS
- What is Chromatography
- Retention phenomena
- Separation factors; Retention factor
- Types of Chromatographic columns
- Band broadening and column efficiency
- Theoretical Plate Model
- Temperature influence on separation
- Van 'Deemter' efficiency curve
- Selection of the type of carrier gas
- Peak Selectivity and Resolution
- Baseline properties, Noise and LOD
Section 11: Heating Value Measurements
- Introduction Calorimetry
- Types of Calorimeters
- Determination of Heating Values using the Ultimate GC method
- Dulong Equation
- Gross Calorific determination of Natural Gas by online PGC according to ISO 6976
- ISO 6976 - Calculations derived from Natural Gas
- Higher and Lower Heating Value
- Wobbe Index and CARI
- Online Wobbe Index analyzer
Day Four
Section 12: Fiscal Gas Metering Station Design
- General Design NG Metering system
- Filters; Separators
- Flow Control
- Sampling
- Metering skid pipe configuration
- Metering Location and applied technique
- Straight run requirements
- Pulsation disturbance
Section 13: Flow Meter Proving and Calibration
- Reasons for Meter Proving
- Outcome of proving
- Meter correction
- Direct and In-Direct Proving systems
- Static & Dynamic Proving systems
- Static proving properties
- Testing, Calibration & Proving
- Calibration of Liquid Turbine Meters
- Presentations of Proving Data
- Viscosity Independent Range of Turbine Meter
- Trends and Practices in Calibration
- Volumetric and Gravimetric Calibration Rigs
- On-site Calibration
- Flow Calibration issues in Hazardous Areas
- Flow Calibration Review
Section 14: Metering Prover Systems
- Displacement types
- Bi-directional Pipe Prover
- Ball Prover system
- Master Meter systems
- Prover general issues
*The following sections are optional subjects that may be discussed depending on registered delegates' interest!
Section 15: Standardized Gas Flow Metering
Section 16: Multiphase Flow and Water Cut Measurements
Speakers:
Dirk Horst
Professional Trainer and Consultant
Neoedge
Instrumentation & Process Analyzer Systems, CT Metering
- 36 years' of Professional Experience
- Instrument trainer at the National Training Institute of Oman
- Competence Assessor and Internal Verifier - City & Guilds for LNG Maintenance Department
- Process Analyser Engineer/Supervisor for maintenance of analyser systems at Nigeria LNG (6 Trains). Successfully set up a smoothly running maintenance team for the daily maintenance and troubleshooting of wide range of LNG analyser systems making use of a self-developed performance.
- Process Analyzer Engineer/Trainer and Consultant during pre-stage and startup of Sakhalin LNG, Russia
- Focal point Analyser Systems for the SMDS rebuilt project in Malaysia
- Process Analyzer Consultant for Shell Global Solutions during commissioning and start-up of the Reliance Refinery in India
