Global Dietary Fibers Market Size To Surpass USD 17.3 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 9.6%

New York, United States , April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dietary Fibers Market Size is to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2022 to USD 17.3 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the projected period. Consumers growing awareness of the health benefits of dietary fibers, such as weight management, blood sugar control, and improved gut health, is driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease is fueling the growth of the dietary fiber market.

To extract dietary fibers from various sources, such as wet processing, dry processing, chemical, gravimetric, physical, enzymatic, and microbial methods are used. Dietary fibers are plant-based substances that the human body cannot digest but are necessary for good digestive health. These fibers, which can be found in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, are commonly used in the manufacture of functional foods and dietary supplements. The rapidly increasing consumption of dietary fiber supplements to meet nutritional needs is projected to fuel market expansion. Because of the aging population, the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases, and rising healthcare costs, these supplements are in extremely high demand. As a result of all of these factors, consumer preferences are shifting towards consuming more dietary supplements to support their health and meet their basic nutritional requirements, driving the growth of the Global Dietary Fibers Market. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, and they are looking for foods and supplements that provide health benefits. The growing awareness of the health benefits of dietary fibers is driving demand for products containing dietary fibers. However, various government agencies regulate the dietary fiber market, and products containing dietary fibers must meet certain standards and regulations. This can result in higher compliance costs and limit new entrants into the market.

Global Dietary Fibers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Soluble, Insoluble), By Source (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Legumes, Nuts & Seeds), By Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Feed, Nutrition, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The soluble fiber segment holds the largest market share in the global dietary fibers market over the prediction period.

Based on the type, the global dietary fiber market is differentiated into soluble and insoluble. In the global dietary fiber market, the soluble fiber segment has the largest market share. The growth can be attributed due to the growing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements containing soluble fibers, which are known to aid in weight management, blood sugar control, and cholesterol reduction.

The cereals and grains segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the global dietary fibers market during the study period.

Based on the source, the global dietary fibers market is classified into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, legumes, nuts & seeds. Cereals and grains account for the largest market share in the global dietary fiber market. Cereals and grains are the most widely accepted sources of dietary fiber, and they are widely used in a variety of food products such as breakfast cereals, bread, and pasta.

The functional food and beverages segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the global dietary fibers market over the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global dietary fibers market is classified into functional food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, feed, nutrition, and others. The functional food and beverages segment have the largest market share in the global dietary fiber market. The increase can be attributed to an increase in demand for foods and beverages fortified with dietary fibers to provide additional health benefits. The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of CAGR over the projection period, as dietary fibers are increasingly being used in the formulation of medicines and supplements.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global dietary fibers market during the projected period.

In the global dietary fiber market, North America has the largest market share. This is due to rising awareness of the health benefits of dietary fiber consumption, rising demand for functional foods and fiber-containing dietary supplements, and the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease in these regions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years, driven by rising demand for dietary fibers in countries with large populations and rapid economic growth, such as China and India. The governments of India and China are working to promote the health benefits of dietary fiber consumption, which is expected to create new opportunities for dietary fiber manufacturers worldwide.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Dietary Fibers Market include Nutri Pea Ltd, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, The Green Labs LLC, Beneo, ADM, Tereos, Cargill, Dupont, Roquette Frères, Nexira, Tate & Lyle, Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Scoular, Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd., and Others.

