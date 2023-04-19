2023 Attorney Hourly Rate Report: Partner Rates Up 7%, Plan Now for 2024

Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2023 Q1 Attorney Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the first detailed analysis of the significant increases in hourly rates since 2022 and a critical component in preparing for the 2024 Annual Rate Adjustment Process.

The 2023 Q1 Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rate changes by the individual law firm and AMLAW Revenue Group by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate and Associate) and by Practice Area from Q1 2023 v 2022.

For the AMLAW 100, 2023 Q1 Partner hourly rates increased 7 - 14% from 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Section 1: Overall and Practice Area Rates by AMLAW Rankings

Section 2: Overall and Practice Area Rates by Individual Law Firm

Companies Mentioned

