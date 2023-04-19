Baby Skincare Sales to Generate 20.3 Billion by 2031; Lotion & Cream Segment to Lead the Industry, States Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global baby skincare market was valued at US$ 12.6 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 20.3 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The global market is expected to be driven by rapid urbanization, increase in population, rise in disposable income, and surge in consumer spending on baby personal hygiene products.



Rise in working population improves purchasing power and increase in awareness about hygiene among consumers are fueling the growth of the baby skincare market. Introduction of organic and environmentally-friendly baby skincare products is likely to fuel market development in the near future.

Natural baby skincare solutions bolster and shield the skin of infants against damaging rashes and allergies. Social media is used by companies to promote their offerings as well as raise awareness about the value of utilizing baby skincare products, which is expected to help them gain market share.

The two skin conditions that affect babies most frequently and could lead to serious bacterial infections are cradle cap and diaper rash. Thus, growing concerns about allergies and infections on baby's skin and greater understanding of newborn dermal care are projected to drive market demand for various baby skincare products.

Several types of infant skincare products that improve baby's skin health are available in the market. These products are available in different forms such as soap, lotion, oil, and cream.

Market Snapshot:

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of product, lotion & cream is anticipated to the leading segment during the forecast period. These products moisturize and shield infant's skin from becoming dry. Rashes triggered by diaper use can be effectively treated with these products. Hence, the market for baby skincare products, including creams and lotions, is growing rapidly due to prevailing baby skin conditions such as sunburns and diaper rashes, as well as other skin-related issues.





Based on distribution channel, the online sales segment is expected to dominate the global industry from 2023 to 2031 owing to surge in Internet access and rise in smartphone usage. The baby skincare industry are expected to flourish owing to technological improvements and consumer lifestyle modifications. Growth in e-commerce platforms has made it simpler for parents to obtain various newborn skincare items, which is anticipated to bolster industry growth.



Global Baby Skincare Market: Growth Drivers

Parents are constantly searching for practical and user-friendly baby skincare products. Hence, demand for products such as creams, oils, and lotions is rising. Parents are prepared to spend on high-end baby skincare products. They seek premium baby care items that are both effective and safe. Additionally, increase in awareness among parents about the significance of maintaining proper cleanliness for their infants is likely to drive industry growth in the near future.





Babies who are exposed to these substances are prone to developing allergies and other serious medical conditions. Because of this, producers of baby skincare products are introducing natural and organic baby skincare products with gentle and moderate components. These elements, which keep the baby's skin supple, clean, and nourished, include organic olive oil and infant cleansers made from coconut. These products also contain components that are high in zinc, magnesium, zinc oxide, and vitamins A and E. This is anticipated to boost market demand for baby skincare products in the near future.



Global Baby Skincare Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global industry from 2023 to 2031. This is attributed to higher disposable income, rise in birth rates, and shift in regional consumers' lifestyles. Baby skincare products are in higher demand due to expanding workforce in Asia Pacific. Europe and North America the other major markets for baby skincare products.



Global Baby Skincare Market: Key Players

Sebamed

Galderma Laboratories L.P.

Gaia Natural Baby

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Sanosan

Beiersdorf’s Inc.

Global Baby Skincare Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Soap

Body Wash

Cleanser

Ointment

Oil

Lotion & Cream

Powder

Others

Age Group

0 – 6 Months

7 – 12 Months

13 – 24 Months

Above 24 Months

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



