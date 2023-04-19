Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Partners with the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, continues to grow their professional sports team partnerships by adding powerhouse, the Dallas Cowboys to their roster!

Dickey’s offers hand crafted, small batch pit-smoked Kielbasa Sausage in three varieties - original, Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, and Sausage Hot Links that are made exclusively in their USDA inspected facility in Mesquite, Texas. The 82-year-old barbecue brand has recently secured a huge victory by being named the Official Sausage of the Dallas Cowboys. The barbecue brand’s latest collaboration with the Dallas Cowboys is sure to have football and barbecue fans throughout Texas and Oklahoma cheering at the opportunity to show off their pit-master skills from the comfort of their own home.

“Football and barbecue have been a winning team for decades”, said Dickey’s CEO Laura Rea Dickey. “That’s why we are beyond excited to score this great partnership with the Dallas Cowboys organization and to continue providing our Official. Cowboys. Sausage. to Cowboys fans each season.”

Guests can be on the lookout for upcoming sausage samplings and Dickey’s Barbecue giveaways at the Dallas Cowboys Draft Party on Thursday April 27, 2023, which is taking place on Tostitos Championship Plaza at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX.

