When Innovation and Creativity Collide: Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney presents at INVENTURE$ 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A driving force for innovation and creativity at one of the world’s foremost entertainment and media companies will be a featured speaker at INVENTURE$ 2023 in Calgary, May 31 – June 2. Duncan Wardle, a former senior executive at Disney, will address attendees from the centre stage Wednesday, May 31, speaking about the theory of creativity.



What happens when brilliant ideas get stuck or shot down through the creative process? Duncan Wardle will present answers, tools and skills to break through those barriers and provide solutions that drive results. Leaning on his experience at Disney, Wardle’s unique approach to design thinking not only places the end user at the core of the creative process but also looks in new and usual places to uncover insights for innovation and truly disruptive ideas. That is a competitive advantage that instantly propels any business to greater heights.

“Really good things happen at the space where innovation and creativity intersect,” says Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates. “INVENTURE$ creates opportunities for collisions just like those that Duncan Wardle is talking about. So, join me in Calgary, Alberta, and be inspired by speakers like Duncan and many more.”

Wardle worked at Disney for 25 years, most recently as Head of Innovation and Creativity. He now serves as an independent innovation consultant, helping companies to embed a culture of innovation and creativity. His unique design thinking process helps people capture unlikely connections, leading to fresh thinking and revolutionary ideas.

Duncan is a multiple Ted X speaker and contributor to Fast Company Magazine. He teaches innovation and design thinking master classes at Yale and Harvard. He holds an honour’s doctorate from Edinburgh University, the American Citizenship Award presented at the White House and the Duke of Edinburgh Award, presented by Queen Elizabeth II.

INVENTURE$ is a global innovation experience hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angels, venture capitalists and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, INVENTURE$ is gaining global interest as the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets.

Tickets are available for $899 at https://inventurescanada.com/