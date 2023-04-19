NFTproX Presents NFT Projects, The Ultimate Solution to Earn Passive Income

London, UK, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFTproX has emerged as an NFT crowdfunding investment company that provides real working risk management tools to protect customers' investments. NFTproX helps users who are looking for a legitimate source of passive income.





NFTproX establishes itself as a revolutionary platform that revolutionizes the NFT crowdfunding platform, enabling more creators to bring valuable ideas to life and empowering investors. NFTproX is one of the earliest companies to provide NFT crowdfunding services and is reliable by more than 120,000 users worldwide. Users can take part in NFT crowdfunding by registering and joining NFTproX.



“People need to understand NFTs, Metaverse, and crypto today the same way they understand online and offline shopping because it's here to stay.” ― Richard Geoff

The platform allows users to quickly sign up and verify using the straightforward web interface, and as a reward for new users, users receive a $10 sign-up bonus. Also, NFTproX has an affiliate network where users can introduce partners and receive a commission of up to 5%. Every user who refers new clients receives a lifetime 5% incentive from their NFTproX payments. At the NFTproX platform, everything is transparent and secure.

NFTproX's business model is simple to use. The users make deposits like any bank and automatically receive a return investment on the account every day. The platform offers a variety of price Collections options, such as $10, $100, $1500, and $6800 options, among others. Each gives a unique Return on Investment and has a particular contract period. For example, a user may choose to invest in a $10 NFT Collection option with a one-day contract period and a daily payout of $10 + $0.3, which translates to a daily rate of 3%.

Alternatively, a user can invest in a $6,800 NFT Collection option with a contract term of 64 days for a total payout of $6,800 + $7,833.6, which translates to a daily rate of 1.8%.

Due to the platform's daily payout of income, NFTproX ensures its users that they will get paid every day. At the end of the contract period, the revolutionary platform allows users to immediately withdraw their balance or continue to invest. For every investment, NTFproX offers complete protection of the principal and investment.

Furthermore, the NFTproX platform customer service is available round-the-clock. The platform team of experts can always assist users and resolve technical or financial problems. The company gives exceptional services to its users 24/7.



“I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them” ― Anuj Jasani

About NFTproX:

NFTproX was founded in 2022 as one of the earliest companies to provide NFT crowdfunding services and is trusted by more than 120,000 users worldwide. NFTproX is a licensed company that operates under the law of the United Kingdom. They provide real working risk management tools to protect customers' investments.

For more information about NFTproX, please visit the company's website at https://www.nftprox.com/



YOUTUBE TWITTER

